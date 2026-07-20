AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jenn Mack, Candidate for Governor of Texas.



My fellow Texans,

Today, I stand before you humbled, grateful, and determined to announce that I am now officially a Write-In Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Texas.

Jenn Mack officially qualified as a Write-In Candidate for Governor of Texas

I am not running because a political party asked me to.

I am not running because a special interest group recruited me.

And I am certainly not running because I believe government has all the answers.

I am running because I believe Texas deserves better.

Our state has always been a beacon of freedom, opportunity, faith, personal responsibility, and common sense. Texans built this state with hard work, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief that government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

Somewhere along the way, that relationship has become backwards.

Too many career politicians have become more concerned with winning the next election than solving today's problems. Too many special interests have gained influence that rightly belongs to the people. Too much division has replaced common purpose.

Republicans blame Democrats.

Democrats blame Republicans.

Meanwhile, everyday Texans are simply trying to provide for their families, keep their communities safe, educate their children, afford their homes, and preserve the freedoms that generations before us fought so hard to protect.

I'm running because I believe Texans deserve a governor who works for every Texan, not just those who belong to one political party.

I am running as a write-in candidate because I refuse to believe that Texans only deserve the choices that political insiders approve.

This campaign belongs to every Texan who has ever said:

"There has to be a better way."

Whether you're Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Independent, or whether you've simply become politically homeless, you have a place in this campaign.

This isn't about left versus right.

This is about right versus wrong.

It's about restoring trust.

Restoring accountability.

Restoring integrity.

And restoring the understanding that elected officials work for the citizens—not the citizens for the government.

Our campaign will focus on what truly matters.

We will fight to secure our border and uphold the rule of law.

We will defend Texas families and protect our children.

We will strengthen our electric grid and secure our water supply so Texans never again question whether basic necessities will be available.

We will support our law enforcement officers while ensuring our communities remain among the safest anywhere in America.

We will champion small businesses, ranchers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and working families who built this state's economy.

We will protect constitutional freedoms and individual liberties that define who we are as Texans.

And above all, we will restore honesty, transparency, and accountability to state government.

I don't pretend that one person can solve every problem.

But I do know this:

When Texans come together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

Throughout our history, Texans have never waited for someone else to rescue us.

We roll up our sleeves.

We help our neighbors.

We solve problems.

We lead.

That's exactly what this campaign is about.

Over the coming months, I will travel from El Paso to Beaumont…

From Amarillo to Brownsville…

From Dallas to Houston…

From Lubbock to Corpus Christi…

And everywhere in between.

I won't simply speak to crowds.

I'll listen.

I'll meet with parents, teachers, ranchers, business owners, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, energy producers, community leaders, and everyday Texans whose voices have too often been ignored.

This campaign is not about me.

It is about you.

It is about the future we will build together.

Some people will say a write-in campaign cannot succeed.

History reminds us that every great movement began with people willing to challenge conventional wisdom.

Every major change began because ordinary citizens decided that accepting the status quo was no longer acceptable.

This campaign is about giving Texans another choice.

A real choice.

A choice based upon principles instead of party labels.

A choice based upon service instead of self-interest.

A choice based upon solutions instead of slogans.

If you believe government belongs to the people…

If you believe faith, family, freedom, and the Constitution still matter…

If you believe we can disagree without becoming enemies…

If you believe Texas can once again lead America by example…

Then I ask you to join us.

Volunteer.

Share our message.

Tell your family.

Tell your neighbors.

Tell your friends.

Most importantly, remember to write in Jenn Mack for Governor of Texas when you cast your ballot this November.

This campaign will not be powered by political machines.

It will be powered by Texans.

Together, we can prove that integrity still matters.

That leadership still matters.

That courage still matters.

And that the people, not the political establishment, still hold the ultimate power in this great state.

May God continue to bless each of you.

May God continue to bless the Great State of Texas.

And may God continue to bless the United States of America.

Thank you.

Let's get to work!

Jenn Mack

Write-In Candidate for Governor of Texas

Contact: Mike Vardoulis

(949) 289-8653

[email protected]

SOURCE Jenn Mack for Texas