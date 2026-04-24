Dot Inc. Wins Gold at the 2026 Edison Awards

Top Honor in Cultural Impact & Education for Dot Pad X

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Inc., a company that develops tactile display technology for people who are visually impaired, has won the Gold Prize at the 2026 Edison Awards for its "Dot Pad X." The ceremony took place on April 16 in Florida, United States, where Dot received the top honor in the Cultural Impact & Education category.

The Edison Awards is a globally recognized program that has honored impactful innovations for nearly 40 years. It recognizes technologies that go beyond ideas and create real world impact, carrying forward the legacy of Thomas Edison.

A Dot Pad X shows a world map through dynamic raised pins, transforming visual information into touch.

Dot Pad X is a multi-line braille display and a next-generation tactile interface that expands beyond traditional braille devices. It delivers not only text, but also converts images, graphs, maps, and UI elements into tactile form. This enables access to visual information in areas where understanding has traditionally depended on sight, including math, science, and geography.

Eric Ju Yoon Kim, CEO of Dot, said, "This recognition shows how Dot Pad can help create a more inclusive society by expanding access to information. We will continue working toward a world where everyone can access information equally."

Ki Kwang Sung, CBDO of Dot, said, "Dot Pad is more than a product. It moves tactile interfaces from assistive tools into core digital infrastructure by solving everyday challenges."

This achievement highlights a shift in accessibility technology from assistive tools to core digital infrastructure. Dot Pad is already being used in classrooms to translate visual materials such as graphs, maps, and diagrams into touch, enabling more effective learning in subjects that rely heavily on visual understanding.

Beyond education, Dot's tactile display is being deployed across public infrastructure, including kiosks that transform maps and information into touch. It is also expanding into AI-driven interactive applications, including tactile content creation, gaming, and entertainment experiences, enabling new ways to experience content through touch.

SOURCE Dot Inc.