dotCMS Reveals New "Content as Infrastructure" Philosophy for API Era

This move comes amid an increasing number of dotCMS customers using the platform as a content hub, leveraging the platform's RESTful APIs and best-of-breed integrations to headlessly deliver content to various IoT devices along with more traditional websites, applications, progressive web apps (PWAs), and single page applications (SPAs).

One dotCMS customer, Gettysburg College, recently deployed dotCMS to facilitate its own Content as Infrastructure approach. With a headless CMS at the core of the Gettysburg College content strategy, the college was able to quickly launch and manage a slew of Amazon Alexa Skills for their students and faculty.

"Content as Infrastructure recognizes that content is at the heart of modern digital operations. As infrastructure, a CMS must be able to deliver open, integrated, searchable content at scale, via APIs rather forcing customers into closed delivery systems," explained Will Ezell, CTO of dotCMS.

"dotCMS's unique Content as Infrastructure approach offers a best of breed content foundation for a contemporary brand's digital experience. It puts content as the core, helping ambitious brands to plan, manage, and deliver content to an ever-changing ecosystem of apps, devices and systems," explained Ezell.

With more IoT devices set to change the way we work, travel, relax and entertain ourselves, dotCMS's Content as Infrastructure philosophy is the ideal solution for enterprises that plan to adapt to emerging devices and channels in real time.

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a leading, open source content and customer experience management platform for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints -- all from a single system.

Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica.

