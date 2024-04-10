DotCom Therapy Rebrands as Huddle Up and Completes Series C Fundraise, led by Kayne Anderson Growth Capital

DENVER, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DotCom Therapy is now Huddle Up and excited about the opportunity to continue to bring families, educators, providers, and school leaders together to enhance the growth, development, and mental health of children and adolescents. Supported by a new round of Series C funding led by Kayne Anderson Growth Capital, with continued participation from existing investors New Capital Partners, LRV Health, HealthX Ventures and OSF Ventures. The Series C funding will further support rapid expansion into K-12 schools and beyond.

"We believe Huddle Up is uniquely positioned to go beyond traditional means of supporting the growth, development, and mental health needs of children through an innovative, technology enabled care model that improves access, clinical collaboration, and outcomes," said Robert Shilton, Managing Director at Kayne Anderson Growth Capital who spearheaded the Huddle Up investment.

Huddle Up's evolution into a digital health company positions it as a leading national provider with a comprehensive range of services, including Individualized Education Programs (IEP), 504 Plans, Response to Intervention (RTI), and all-student mental health solutions at schools and in the home.

Huddle Up transforms and personalizes IEP and related services by connecting a circle of support around the student and partnering with school districts to go far beyond traditional interventions. Many offerings simply virtualize services as a means of innovation. In contrast, Huddle Up transforms the entire special education experience to support new levels of engagement, compliance, and satisfaction.

The Huddle Up brand represents the company's unique, collaborative approach to making personalized, scalable care the standard for all children and their communities so that children can realize their full potential.

Huddle Up partners with school districts to achieve academic performance, social-emotional development, and community, equity, inclusion, and belonging goals.

Huddle Up enables team-based care by equipping providers with systems, expert resources, collaboration and flexibility to deliver high-quality care to children and adolescents.

Huddle Up connects the community of educators and families around student care, with education and self-guided online care resources.

"We love the level of care Huddle Up delivers, and the way students engage and respond," said Domonique Alexander, Director of Special Education in Fort Smith, Arkansas. "Huddle Up offers more extensive support for the community, such as training for staff, parent outreach and resources – you just don't get that with any other provider. As a result, students and families are engaged, and care is more effective."

Huddle Up builds on a foundation of expertise in child and adolescent care, having delivered more than 900,000 sessions and evaluations, with capacity in 50 states and over 25 health plans including Medicaid, working in partnership with schools nationwide. This foundation underscores Huddle Up's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on young lives. With the new fundraise and broader purpose reflected in the rebrand, Huddle Up is poised to further expand its reach and deepen its impact on children and families, leveraging innovative solutions to enhance their well-being and foster healthier communities.

"At Huddle Up, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to have growth, development, and mental health support in school," said Dr. Omar Dawood, CEO and Board Member. "We are humbled to have the continued support of our existing investors and the new partnership with a leading growth equity investor in Kayne Anderson as we expand our leadership in IEP transformation and impact to all students. The Huddle Up brand reinforces our commitment to creating lasting change in the lives of young individuals and their communities."

About Huddle Up:

Huddle Up is the most comprehensive pediatric digital health company that supports the growth, development, and mental health of children and adolescents across the United States. By bringing together providers, families and educators, Huddle Up creates a circle of support around children and adolescents, transforming the care experience and enabling new levels of engagement and outcomes beyond traditional, in-person offerings. Technical innovation extends the high quality nationwide network of providers, enabling them through peer-to-peer interactions, speciality support and outcome driven personalization.

Available in 50 states, and over 25 insurance plans, Huddle Up serves near a thousand schools in diverse regions throughout the nation. The company boasts nearly 900,000 sessions delivered, a 4.5/5 student star rating and a 96% provider retention rate.

Huddle Up serves children and adolescents with three solutions:

IEP Huddle: A transformative solution that goes beyond traditional support of speech therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, and mental health needs for the evaluation, care services, and management of IEP-related, 504, and RTI programs.

A transformative solution that goes beyond traditional support of speech therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, and mental health needs for the evaluation, care services, and management of IEP-related, 504, and RTI programs. All Student Huddle: A solution that extends mental health support to the entire population from Tier 1 screening and self-guided care to Tier 3 one-on-one individual service needs, and works in place of, or alongside SEL, tiered and MTSS offerings.

A solution that extends mental health support to the entire population from Tier 1 screening and self-guided care to Tier 3 one-on-one individual service needs, and works in place of, or alongside SEL, tiered and MTSS offerings. Family Care Hub: An innovative, first-of-its-kind platform that empowers self-guided care, courses, and education for students and their families, bringing them together to create new levels of engagement and outcomes.

For more information about Huddle Up and its initiatives, please visit huddleupcare.com

About Kayne Anderson Growth Capital:

Kayne Anderson Growth Capital, the Los Angeles-based dedicated growth capital strategy of Kayne Anderson, is a leading provider of equity and debt capital solutions and connections to lower middle market, privately held, high-growth, enterprise software and tech-enabled service businesses in North America. The team has developed a durable and repeatable investment strategy and process for applying its stage expertise through sourcing and investing in companies at an early inflection point, adding value and scaling through organic growth and M&A, and exiting these must-have assets to strategic & financial sponsors. Kayne Anderson Growth Capital seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs and provide capital to high-growth companies at a transformative point in their life cycle in the following industries: media & telecommunications, supply chain & logistics, financial technology, healthcare IT, security, compliance & infrastructure, and business process outsourcing & automation. For more information, please visit www.kayneanderson.com/growth-capital/.

About Kayne Anderson:

Kayne Anderson, founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, credit, infrastructure, energy, and growth equity. Kayne's investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne Anderson's philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne Anderson manages $35 billion in assets (as of 2/29/2024) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 330 professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.kayneanderson.com/.

