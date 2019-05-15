Dotdash Acquires Brides from Condé Nast

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dotdash announced that it acquired Brides, a leading wedding and bridal brand from Condé Nast. Brides will join Dotdash's award-winning family of properties. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brides, founded 85 years ago, is the leading authority in the wedding space that inspires, encourages, and guides from a proposal through engagement, to the wedding and honeymoon. The property is a cornerstone brand in the wedding category with a strong reputation among consumers and advertisers.

"We're excited to build on the historical excellence and incredible reputation of the Brides brand," said Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash. "Adding Brides to our portfolio of brands gives us a powerful platform to take on the wedding space and extends our ability to reach young women at key moments in their lives."

The acquisition further establishes Dotdash as a leader in reaching millennial women during important life moments. Whether it's outfitting their homes (MyDomaine, The Spruce), helping them feel and look their best (Byrdie), making financial decisions (The Balance), or navigating pregnancy and parenting (Verywell), Dotdash brands help women to answer questions, get inspired, and solve problems, empowering this generation and generations to come.

Lisa Gooder, Executive Director of Brides at Condé Nast, will lead Brides at Dotdash as General Manager and will continue to oversee Brides' strategy and content. Gooder has been with Brides since 2011 and brings over 20 years of wedding industry experience.

"We are thrilled that Brides has been acquired by a strong digital content leader who will help continue to grow the brand's unique voice and loyal audience. I look forward to working with Neil and the Dotdash team. I'm excited to further expand and enhance Brides' offerings and help more people celebrate this happy time in their lives," said Lisa Gooder, General Manager, Brides.

The Brides print magazine will be discontinued after the August/September issue in the U.S. and the September/October issue in the U.K. The future focus will be building the most comprehensive, inspiring, inclusive and trusted wedding content –for all types of weddings –online and across platforms.

The deal closed May 15, 2019. Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor to Condé Nast.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell, The Spruce, The Balance, Investopedia, Lifewire, TripSavvy, Byrdie, MyDomaine, Brides, and ThoughtCo.

Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About Condé Nast

Condé Nast is a global media company producing the highest quality content and reaching more than 1 billion consumers in 30 markets worldwide through print, digital, video and social platforms. The company's portfolio includes many of the world's most respected and influential media properties including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Self, GQ, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler/Traveller, Allure, AD, Bon Appétit, Wired, and W among others. Condé Nast Entertainment was launched in 2011 to develop film, television and premium digital video programming.

