Dotdash Acquires Mother Nature Network and TreeHugger

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dotdash announced its acquisition of Mother Nature Network, a top online destination for sustainability, environmental, and responsible living content, and TreeHugger, a leading publisher dedicated to driving sustainability mainstream, from Narrative Content Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mother Nature Network and TreeHugger have each built more than a decade of expertise as leading media brands in the sustainability, green, and eco-friendly content space. Millions of people visit the properties each month to gain insight on how to make more informed choices when it comes to family, health, home, travel, food, and community involvement—all with the goal of making a positive impact on the environment.

"We're thrilled to add Mother Nature Network and TreeHugger—two pioneers in the environmental content space—to the Dotdash portfolio," said Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash. "Sustainability touches nearly all of our categories—from food and home to health and wellness—and these world-class brands will allow us to engage our audience on these important topics."

Mother Nature Network and TreeHugger join Dotdash's award-winning family of brands, which help people find answers, solve problems, and get inspired every day. Across its brands, Dotdash has grown its audience to over 96 million monthly users according to comScore (December 2019), and has won over 50 awards for its content and design in the last year alone. TreeHugger and Mother Nature Network provide Dotdash a powerful platform to embrace the sustainability and eco-friendly content space.

"Dotdash's proven ability to cultivate and grow premium media brands make it the perfect home for Mother Nature Network and TreeHugger's next chapter of growth," said Joel Babbit, CEO, Narrative Content Group. "We're excited to watch both brands reach their full potential and continue on their important mission as part of the Dotdash platform."

The deal closed February 3, 2020.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are among the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell , The Spruce , The Balance , Investopedia , Lifewire , TripSavvy , Byrdie , MyDomaine , Brides , Liquor.com and ThoughtCo . Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ).

About Mother Nature Network

Mother Nature Network (MNN) is a leading online network for news and information related to the environment and responsible living. MNN is designed for people who want to make the world a better place. Its content is engaging, non-political, and easy-to-understand and goes well beyond traditional "green" issues — encompassing topics that include family, health, home, travel, food and community involvement.

About TreeHugger

TreeHugger is the leading media outlet dedicated to driving sustainability mainstream. Partial to a modern aesthetic, we strive to be a one-stop shop for green news, solutions, and product information.

