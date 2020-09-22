Dotdash Acquires Simply Recipes and Serious Eats

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dotdash announced its acquisition of leading food and recipe sites Simply Recipes and Serious Eats from Fexy Media. The sites join Dotdash's award-winning family of brands and are now a part of the company's vibrant food and drink portfolio alongside The Spruce Eats and Liquor.com .

Simply Recipes is a top recipe site for families and everyday cooks, with a history as one of the original food blogs, and Serious Eats is a top site for foodies and food-obsessed millennials. Together, they reach more than 16 million people per month (comScore, August 2020) and have nearly 30 years of combined expertise inspiring people in all things food and drink. Dotdash is now one of the top three largest food and recipe publishers online.

"We have admired Simply Recipes and Serious Eats for years, and are thrilled to add these extraordinary brands to the Dotdash family," said Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash. "Our cooking, food, and drink portfolio now reaches a broad and passionate audience from elite chefs and mixologists to everyday family cooks and new foodies."

"We're excited and honored to steward Simply Recipes and Serious Eats through their next phase of growth," continued Eric Handelsman, GM, The Spruce Eats.

"Dotdash has a proven track record of building and scaling brands with exceptional content. We are thrilled to have our two top media properties join Dotdash to build a powerhouse in the digital food space," said Cliff Sharples, co-CEO of Fexy Media.

Simply Recipes and Serious Eats will continue to utilize Fexy's Relish technology, enabling consumers to save and shop recipes, and Dotdash will deploy Relish across The Spruce Eats.

This is the fifth acquisition for Dotdash since the beginning of 2019. The deal closed September 21, 2020.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 50 awards in the last year alone, including Digiday's 2020 Publisher of the Year. Dotdash brands include Verywell , The Spruce , Investopedia , Byrdie , among others. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About Fexy Media

Fexy was founded in Seattle Washington in 2014 by tech veterans Lisa and Cliff Sharples and Ben Sternberg. Fexy is solving the $1.7 trillion dollar question, "what's for dinner tonight?" Fexy's Relish platform manages every aspect of food for a household, including the daily shopping list, meal planning, cooking, recipe discovery, and grocery purchasing. The technology connects any online recipe with same-day grocery delivery or pickup through thousands of national and local grocery brands, including Walmart, Kroger, Shipt, and Instacart. Relish reaches more than 100 million users per month across its network of over 30 food sites, Relish.com, and the Relish app.

