Dotdash Brand The Spruce Launches First-Ever Paint Collection

Available exclusively on Amazon, The Spruce Best Home paint line is the first-ever product from Dotdash's The Spruce, one of the largest and fastest-growing home and lifestyle websites, with nearly 30 million monthly visitors. In partnership with KILZ, The Spruce's award-winning editorial team created and curated the new line, which uniquely benefits from the team's collective years of design expertise and ability to spot trends based on insights derived from The Spruce's large and growing audience.

The Spruce Best Home interior paint collection features Matte, Eggshell and Semi-Gloss finishes in a unique 32 color Spruce palette, including hues like Matcha, Cold Brew and Sandbar. Sixteen additional colors are available in a chalky finish paint, an easy solution for do-it-yourself furniture and upcycling projects for use on a variety of materials, making the new line incredibly appealing for projects throughout the home. Available in quarts, the chalky finish paint can be sealed with either clear or dark wax to achieve different looks.

"Paint is the quickest, easiest way to freshen up your home," says Mélanie Berliet, General Manager of The Spruce. "This unique line was guided by our editorial team's expertise but inspired by our audience – we pay attention to what millions of The Spruce readers have to say when it comes to trends, styles and colors. We're thrilled to launch The Spruce's first-ever product to help more people make their best home."

The Spruce Best Home paints will be available for purchase on Amazon this Friday, May 24th.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell, The Spruce, The Balance, Investopedia, Lifewire, TripSavvy, Byrdie, MyDomaine, Brides, and ThoughtCo.

Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About KILZ:

Founded in 1974, KILZ® is one of the largest suppliers of premium primers, sealers, stain-blockers, high-performance paint and specialty products in the United States and Canada. From general purpose surface preparation to heavy-duty stain and odor coverage to colorful paint projects, the KILZ brand is the go-to choice of professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers to achieve long-lasting results they can be proud of. For more information and to find a nearby KILZ retailer, visit KILZ.com. KILZ is owned by Santa Ana, Calif.-based Behr Paint Company, a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (MAS).

SOURCE Dotdash

Related Links

https://www.dotdash.com

