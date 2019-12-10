dotData Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData , focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Achieving APN Advanced Technology Partner status is recognition of dotData's ability to deliver data science automation and machine learning (ML) automation on AWS.

APN Advanced Technology Partner status is the highest tier for Technology APN Partners that provide software and internet solutions in the APN. dotData achieved its status through a rigorous qualification process that included technical competence certification and enterprise references in multiple industries. Achieving this status strengthens dotData's relationship with AWS and includes expertise in AWS Training and Certification for growth and development of dotData's technical resources on AWS.

dotData provides solutions that dramatically improve the productivity of data science projects, which traditionally require extensive manual effort from valuable and skilled resources, by automating the data science process utilizing its proprietary artificial intelligence technologies.

"The achievement of APN Advanced Technology Partner status underscores dotData's deep expertise and market-driven innovation in the data science automation industry," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData. "We will continue to expand our relationship with AWS to enhance our platform with new features and capabilities and help our mutual customers accelerate their data science projects to optimize business impact."

dotData Enterprise enhances integration with AWS services. The seamless integration of dotData Enterprise with AWS makes it easier and faster for both dotData users and AWS users to perform data science projects by leveraging AWS's fully managed IaaS/PaaS capability and dotData's automation capability.

dotData is a platform that combines AI-powered feature engineering and AutoML to automate the full life-cycle of the data science process, from source data through feature engineering to implementation of ML in production. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination, and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects.

dotData democratizes data science by enabling existing resources to perform data science tasks, making enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData is also designed to operationalize data science by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then immediately integrate with business workflow. This can further automate the time-consuming and arduous process of maintaining the deployed pipeline to ensure repeatability as data changes over time. With the dotData GUI, the data science task becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

