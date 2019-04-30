dotData CEO to Present on Data Science Automation at Insurance AI & Analytics USA

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData , the first and only company focused on delivering end-to-end data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that its CEO, Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., will present during two sessions at Insurance AI & Analytics USA , taking place May 2-3, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Fujimaki will deliver a general session presentation, "Unlock the Power of Data Science to Ensure Long-Term Project Success," on May 2 at 9:30 a.m., and will participate in a panel session and joint Q&A with insurance industry leaders following the session, at 10:10 a.m.

In his presentation, Fujimaki will share how data science automation can help insurance organizations overcome various process and technology challenges to drive results across product development, underwriting, customer service, product innovation, and claims.

dotData will also lead a lunchtime VIP session to moderate insurance analytics best practices that afternoon, and will conduct demos of its dotData Enterprise Version 1.4 and dotDataPy Version 1.0 in booth #28 throughout the conference to demonstrate how its AI-powered Data Science Automation Platform fully automates the entire data science process, from data collection through production-ready models, including feature engineering.

"Insurance is a highly regulated industry where organizations must handle large volumes of data from disparate sources while ensuring transparency throughout the data science process," said Mr. Fujimaki. "Insurance organizations that embrace new data science automation technologies will benefit from streamlined processes, greater transparency, and deeper insights to help companies exceed customer demands."

The dotData Platform accelerates the entire data science process from months to days, enabling companies to rapidly scale their AI/ML initiatives to drive transformative business changes. The dotData Platform also democratizes the data science process by enabling more participants with different skill levels to effectively execute on projects, making it possible for enterprises to operationalize 10x more projects with transparent and actionable outcomes.

If you are interested in meeting with dotData at Insurance AI & Analytics USA, contact jmoritz@0to5.com. For more information or a demo of dotData's AI-powered Data Science Automation Platform, please visit dotData.com.

About dotData

dotData is the first and only company focused on delivering end-to-end data science automation for the enterprise. dotData's fully-automated data science platform speeds time to value by accelerating, democratizing and operationalizing the entire data science process, from raw data ingestion through feature engineering to ML models in production. dotData is delivering new levels of speed, scale and value in successful deployments across multiple industries, including several Fortune Global 250 clients. For more information, visit dotData.com.

