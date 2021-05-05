dotData Launches dotData Py Lite, Putting the Power of AI Automation on Every Data Scientist's Laptop

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData , a pioneer in AI automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced the launch of dotData Py Lite , a new containerized AI automation solution to enable data scientists to execute quick POCs and deploy dotData on their desktop. Designed for Python data scientists, dotData Py Lite offers dotData's award-winning automated feature engineering and automated machine learning (ML) in a portable environment, allowing data scientists to explore 100x more features, augment their hypotheses, and improve their ML models quickly without having to rely on large and expensive enterprise-AI environments.

Features and benefits of dotData Py Lite include:

All features and functionality of dotData's award-winning automated feature engineering and AutoML

Containerized predictions from data through feature to ML scoring

One-minute installation on Windows, MacOS or Linux

Minimum resource requirements (2 CPU cores and 4GB of RAM)

Fully compatible with cluster-based dotData Py and dotData Enterprise deployment for scale-out

"Great machine learning algorithms do not guarantee great AI models -- the secret is feature engineering. Whether using machine learning for product demand forecasting, customer churn, revenue recovery, or failure detection, building strong features is difficult but critical to developing accurate predictions," said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., founder and CEO of dotData. "dotData Py Lite was created to put the power of enterprise-grade automated feature engineering on everyone's laptop. It takes one minute to install, ten minutes to develop, and deploys instantly."

dotData Py Lite is designed to support the following three use cases:

Quick and affordable environment for AI and ML experiments via AI automation for those who just started their AI/ML journey or who are exploring AI automation capabilities

Powerful yet easy library to explore a broad range of feature hypotheses via automated feature engineering for data scientists

Simple and portable way to deploy and productionalize E2E AI pipelines from data and feature engineering to ML scoring as AI micro-services via automated containerization for IT and engineering teams

dotData will showcase dotData Py Lite at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit , taking place virtually May 4-6, 2021. Dr. Fijumaki will also present a session at the Summit, discussing how automating the feature engineering process can dramatically improve the quality of AL and ML models and the speed of execution. His presentation, "Why Automated Feature Engineering Is The Key to Building Great AI Models," takes place May 5th, 2021 at 02:00 p.m. EDT.

dotData automates feature engineering, the most manual and time-consuming step in AI and ML projects. dotData's proprietary AI technology automatically discovers hidden patterns behind hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows and AI-features for your AI and ML algorithms. Until now, feature engineering has 100 percent relied on intuition and experience of domain experts and data scientists. With dotData, you can leverage AI to discover unknown-unknowns and build greater AI and ML models.

Experienced data science teams can leverage dotData's AI features to augment in-house developed features. Automated feature engineering (AutoFE) provides a fast and automated means to rapidly prototype use cases, explore new datasets to find important patterns, and improve accuracy of AI and ML models. It is available as a Python library seamlessly integrated with your existing Python workflow, and cuts 80 percent of time to develop features for your AI and ML models.

Business intelligence and analytics teams can leverage dotData's no-code AI/ML automation solution to make their reporting and dashboards more predictive and actionable. It offers a streamlined integration of AutoFE and automated machine learning (AutoML) and allows you to develop production-ready features and ML models from raw business data, in just days.

About dotData

dotData pioneered AI-Powered Feature Engineering to accelerate and automate the process of building AI/ML models, to drive higher business value for the enterprise. dotData's automated data science platform accelerates ROI and lowers the total cost of model development by automating the entire data science process that is at the heart of AI/ML. dotData ingests raw business data and uses an AI-based engine to automatically discover meaningful patterns and build ML-ready feature tables from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data. dotData's scalable, flexible platform enables data data scientists to discover and evaluate outstanding AI features; and empowers business intelligence professionals to addAI/ML models to their BI stacks and predictive analytics applications quickly and easily. Fortune 500 organizations around the world use dotData to accelerate their ML and AI development to drive higher business value.

dotData has been recognized as a leader by Forrester in the 2019 New Wave for AutoML platforms. dotData has also been recognized as the "best machine learning platform" for 2019 by the AI breakthrough awards; was named a CRN "emerging vendor to watch" in the big data space in 2019 and featured on CRN's 2020 and 2021 Big Data 100 list; and was named to CB Insights' Top 100 AI Startups in 2020. For more information, visit www.dotdata.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

