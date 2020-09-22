dotData Now Supports Microsoft Azure Deployment and Is Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData , focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that dotData Enterprise is now commercially available on Microsoft Azure and accessible through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Integration of dotData's AutoML 2.0 platform with Microsoft's highly available, trusted and scalable Azure cloud platform provides increased speed and efficiency of data science and machine learning processes coupled with Azure's strong managed IaaS/PaaS capabilities. In addition, dotData has added Microsoft SQL Server and Azure SQL Database connectors which allows users to quickly and easily develop AI/ML models based on data stored in their corporate databases. By choosing the "Transact" option on the dotData solutions page in the Azure Marketplace, customers can contract directly through the Azure Marketplace for rapid deployment and implementation of the dotData platform.

This expands the relationship between Microsoft and dotData, following dotData's recent announcement that it had been named a qualified partner in Microsoft for Startups, a program designed to support the top startup technology businesses in the world developing innovative enterprise-ready technology solutions that run on Microsoft Azure. The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"The integration between dotData Enterprise and Microsoft Azure brings together two best-in-class solutions to empower BI professionals as well as data scientists with a platform for building and deploying machine learning models faster to accelerate the end-to-end data science lifecycle," said Shaloo Garg, Managing Director, Silicon Valley, Microsoft for Startups. "We are pleased that dotData is now available on Microsoft Azure and we look forward to working with the dotData team to jointly deliver larger value to our clients."

"Over the last few months, we have been honored to work with Microsoft through its Microsoft for Startups program. Today we are happy to announce that dotData Enterprise is fully ready to accelerate ML and AI projects on Azure," said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., CEO and founder of dotData. "We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with Microsoft."

"Being able to deploy and run dotData on the Microsoft Azure infrastructure was a critical requirement for us. dotData's product works seamlessly on Microsoft Azure and was able to build sales forecasting models that were 70% more accurate than our benchmark - all in just a few hours - with zero coding - and no Data Scientists," said Bhuvana Badrinathan, CIO of dotData customer Convergint Technologies.

dotData provides AutoML 2.0 solutions that help accelerate the process of developing AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML) models for use in advanced predictive analytics BI dashboards and applications. dotData makes it easy for BI developers and data engineers to develop AI/ML models in just days by automating the full life-cycle of the data science process, from business raw data through feature engineering to implementation of ML in production utilizing its proprietary AI technologies. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination, and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects that are fundamental to developing predictive analytics solutions.

dotData democratizes data science by enabling BI developers and data engineers to make enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData automates up to 100 percent of the AI/ML development workflow, enabling users to connect directly to their enterprise data sources to discover and evaluate millions of features from complex table structures and huge data sets with minimal user input. dotData is also designed to operationalize AI/ML models by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then immediately integrate with business workflows. This can further automate the time-consuming and arduous process of maintaining the deployed pipeline to ensure repeatability as data changes over time. With the dotData GUI, AI/ML development becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

For more information or a demo of dotData's AI-powered full-cycle data science automation platform, please visit dotData.com.

About dotData

dotData Pioneered AutoML 2.0 to help business intelligence professionals add AI/ML models to their BI stacks quickly and easily. Fortune 500 organizations around the world use dotData to accelerate their ML and AI development to drive higher business value. dotData's automated data science platform accelerates ROI and lowers the total cost of ownership by automating the entire data science process that is at the heart of AI/ML. dotData ingests raw business data and uses an AI-based engine to automatically discover meaningful patterns and build ML-ready feature tables from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data. dotData's automated platform discovers patterns, optimizes ML models and makes it easy to deploy predictive algorithms without impacting operational data.

dotData has been recognized as a leader by Forrester in the 2019 New Wave for AutoML platforms. dotData has also been recognized as the "best machine learning platform" for 2019 by the AI breakthrough awards, was named an "emerging vendor to watch" by CRN in the big data space and was named to CB Insights' Top 100 AI Startups in 2020. For more information, visit www.dotdata.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE dotData

Related Links

http://www.dotdata.com

