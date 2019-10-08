dotData Selected for Microsoft for Startups Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData , one of the first and only companies focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that it has been selected as a qualified partner in Microsoft for Startups, a program designed to support the top startup technology businesses in the world.

Microsoft for Startups selects organizations developing innovative enterprise-ready technology solutions that run on Microsoft Azure. The program will provide dotData access to the full Microsoft ecosystem, including sales, marketing, and technical support, to advance dotData's expansion and drive continued innovation by helping dotData make its platform available on Azure.

dotData was selected for Microsoft for Startups as its innovative full-cycle data science automation solution is unique in the fast-growing market of AutoML. As a qualified partner, dotData will be able to provide to its customers the power of dotData's data science automation along with the benefits and capabilities of Microsoft's highly available, trusted, and scalable Azure cloud platform.

"We are thrilled that Microsoft has recognized dotData's work and selected us to be among the innovative companies in the Microsoft for Startups program," said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., CEO and founder of dotData. "By having direct access and insight from Microsoft, we will be able to better support our customers who are on Microsoft Azure. We look forward to working with the Microsoft team to drive the continued rapid growth of our full-cycle data science automation solution on Azure."

dotData is one of the only platforms that combines AI-powered feature engineering and AutoML to automate the full life-cycle of the data science process, from source data through feature engineering to implementation of machine learning in production. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects.

"Startups are an indisputable innovation engine, and Microsoft is partnering with founders and investors to help propel their growth," said Shaloo Garg, Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups, Silicon Valley, Southwest. "dotData's platform offers an innovative solution that supports its customers in their digital transformation. We are pleased to work with dotData as part of our Microsoft for Startups program to help them grow customer and revenue base."

dotData democratizes data science by enabling existing resources to perform data science tasks, making enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData also operationalizes data science by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then immediately integrate with business workflow. This further automates the time-consuming and arduous process of maintaining the deployed pipeline to ensure repeatability as data changes over time. With the dotData GUI, the data science task becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

