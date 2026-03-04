Dotdigital Group plc acquires Alia Software Inc. to power smarter audience growth and accelerate Shopify expansion

The acquisition adds high-growth, AI-driven web conversion solutions to Dotdigital's existing customer experience and data platform (CXDP); unlocking cross-sell opportunities and expanding recurring revenue.

LONDON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD), a leading provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform (CXDP) for intelligent, personalised marketing at scale, today announces the acquisition of Alia Software Inc. ("Alia"), an AI-powered pop-up and email/SMS list-growth platform built exclusively for merchants on Shopify.

The acquisition strengthens Dotdigital's ability to help brands convert anonymous website visitors into known, high-value customers, capturing first- and zero-party data at the very start of the customer journey and activating it across email, SMS and other digital marketing channels.

Delivering measurable growth for merchants

Alia enables e-commerce brands to drive higher visitor-to-subscriber conversion through intelligent, brand-aligned pop-ups and interactive experiences. Using AI-driven testing and data-based targeting, the platform continuously optimises when and how visitors are engaged, helping merchants grow email and SMS audiences while protecting brand experience.

For customers, the combined proposition delivers:

Higher conversion rates through AI-optimised on-site engagement

across email and SMS Richer zero-party data capture to power more personalised marketing

to power more personalised marketing Improved marketing ROI through better data, targeting and automation

through better data, targeting and automation Seamless Shopify integration with fast deployment and performance

Alia currently serves more than 2,700 customers, holds a 4.7/5 rating on the Shopify App Store, and reached in excess of $8m in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as at 31 December 2025.

Strengthening Dotdigital's end-to-end CXDP vision

On-site conversion and list growth are central to audience growth strategies, as rising acquisition costs and evolving privacy standards push brands to prioritise owned data. The global lead capture software market is projected to grow from $2.87 billion in 2025 to $4.45 billion by 2029, driven by demand for AI-powered personalisation and automation.

By integrating Alia's capabilities into its CXDP through a phased roadmap, Dotdigital will further support customers to:

Engage website visitors at the earliest stage of the customer lifecycle and increase signups

Enhance cross-channel retargeting opportunities, with smarter use of first and zero-party data

Support a scalable owned data strategy

Better utilise the Shopify ecosystem by offering one seamlessly integrated tech stack

The initial consideration for the acquisition is $30m, with a total maximum consideration of up to $60m dependent upon future performance.

Milan Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdigital Group plc, said:

"The acquisition of Alia further advances our CXDP vision by strengthening our on-site conversion and zero-party data capture capabilities, helping our customers to build even better engagement with their own customers, which is increasingly critical as marketers navigate rising acquisition costs and evolving privacy standards.

Alia's deep Shopify focus and AI-driven optimisation strongly align with our strategy to help customers personalise at scale and drive measurable returns across the entire customer lifecycle. We are delighted to welcome Shaan and the Alia team to the Dotdigital Group."

Shaan Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Alia Software Inc., added:

"The earliest moments of the customer journey are fundamental to long-term value creation. By combining our AI-powered on-site conversion technology with Dotdigital's CXDP, merchants can capture richer customer data, improve conversion rates, and build more meaningful customer relationships at scale."

A compelling combined benefit for customers and investors

The transaction accelerates Dotdigital's product roadmap with best-in-class on-site conversion capability, delivering immediate value to Shopify merchants and creating a clear commercial upside through cross-sell, retention and ARPC expansion.

Together, Dotdigital and Alia will provide a more complete, data-driven customer engagement solution, helping brands acquire smarter, personalise deeper and grow faster in a competitive e-commerce landscape.

About Dotdigital

Dotdigital is a leading provider of AI-powered customer experience and data technology, enabling marketers to deliver personalised communications at scale across multiple digital channels.

