doTERRA Celebrates World Kindness Day November 13th

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Kindness Day on Wednesday, November 13th, doTERRA is continuing the kindness initiatives it introduced in August of this year. True to the company's mission of changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time, doTERRA launched the 15-day Kindness Challenge leading up to its annual global convention that was held in September. The 15-day challenge encouraged participants to engage in the worldwide movement to spread more kindness by performing one act of kindness each day. The campaign generated over 270,000 unique acts of kindness from small acts like sending a text message or note to someone who has made a difference, to organizing a clothing drive, paying it forward, donating food to the local food bank, visiting the elderly, and more. In partnership with Kindness Ambassador Leon Logothetis of the Kindness Diaries, the doTERRA 15-day Kindness Challenge encouraged participants to spread the message that "kindness makes people feel less alone."

The campaign continued throughout the fall as doTERRA participated in community and service events in seven cities throughout the United States.

"When we founded doTERRA, we made a commitment to pursue what's pure," said Mark Wolfert, founding executive. "In order to provide pure essential oils to millions of customers throughout the world, doTERRA created responsible sourcing practices that not only guarantee the purity of our products but also support over 165,000 jobs in more than 40 countries. We back this with the support of the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, which is putting kindness to work all over the world and effecting positive and sustainable change."

In celebration of World Kindness Day, doTERRA is continuing the worldwide movement to spread kindness by encouraging everyone to perform one act of kindness on November 13 and continue to be kind throughout the holiday season. Leon Logothetis said, "The holidays can be a time of giving and receiving but they can also be a lonely time for many. People often ask me, 'Leon, what is kindness?' and they expect an epic answer. But the truth is, kindness is really quite simple. For me, kindness is simply helping someone feel less alone. How you show up in your everyday life, how you show up moment-to-moment, makes a profound difference to others and to yourself. I challenge you to be part of the Kindness movement to help people see the magnificence in themselves."

To learn more about the Kindness Campaign and Leon Logothetis check out this video and visit: bekind.doterra.com. Join the movement to #bekindtogether.

In addition to achieving more than 270,000 acts of kindness worldwide, doTERRA has empowered change through community partnerships and philanthropic projects. Recent projects have included:

MamaBaby Service Project – With the help of over 9,000 doTERRA Wellness Advocates, we assembled 1,100 MamaBaby Kits that have been distributed to new moms in the countries of Nepal , Kenya , Guatemala , Haiti , and the U.S./ Mexico border.

, , , , and the U.S./ border. Emergency Relief Efforts – To date, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has distributed over 26,000 emergency relief hygiene kits to those affected by hardship and natural disaster.

Discovery Park – doTERRA partnered with the Jimmer Fredette Family Foundation's Choose Kindness campaign and the Pleasant Grove community to help rebuild and expand the community park so that is can be accessible to children and people of all abilities.

For more about doTERRA's philanthropic and sourcing initiatives, visit doterrahealinghands.org and sourcetoyou.com.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

