doTERRA hosts annual Leadership Retreat in Nashville

doTERRA

22 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Elevate, celebrate, and help your business flourish at the doTERRA® Leadership Retreat

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA is kicking off its annual Stronger Together Leadership Retreat in Nashville, Tennessee February 28-March 2, 2024, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. Leadership Retreat is a time for the top doTERRA distributors, known as Wellness Advocates, to come together for unforgettable experiences filled with inspiration, empowerment, and growth. Come ready to immerse yourself in doTERRA culture and explore innovative strategies and connect with other Wellness Advocates. From dynamic workshops to captivating leader-driven content, this event is the opportunity to amplify your business skills and foster lasting connections.

"Leadership Retreat is an event I genuinely look forward to. This event is about creating a place for connection, evolvement, and motivation for our Wellness Advocates" said Shelley Gardner, vice president global events. "Seeing each piece of Leadership Retreat come together after months of preparation is always exhilarating! Our Wellness Advocates bring undeniable excitement and energy. We bring the experiences and visuals to the event, but their presence is what brings it all to life!"

At the 4-day conference, participants will be instructed by executives, Emily Wright, Dr. David Hill, Mark Wolfert, Andrew O'Hare, Jared Auger, Shannon Bible, others in corporate leadership, and Wellness Advocates who are eager to provide direction and education.

Hal Elrod, renowned speaker, author, and podcaster will be joining doTERRA in Nashville as the guest speaker. The Miracle Morning—Hal's life-altering book about six timeless growth practices—has sold over 2.5 million copies and is one of the highest rated books in the world. And his podcast, Achieve Your Goals, has inspired many people with strategies to achieve their dreams.

Music City is calling your name! Come find inspiration for your doTERRA business at Leadership Retreat. Qualifying Wellness Advocates, purchase in-person or virtual tickets at leadership.doterra.com.

About dōTERRA
dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

SOURCE doTERRA

