doTERRA Joins United Nations for 68th Civil Society Conference in Salt Lake City

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, the world leader in essential oils, joined thousands of international representatives of non-governmental organizations in Salt Lake City, Utah this week at the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference, Building Inclusive and Sustainable Cities and Communities. The event at the Salt Palace from August 26-28 is the first time a major U.N. event has been hosted in the United States outside of U.N. headquarters in New York City. More than 5,000 people from over 130 countries were expected to attend.

doTERRA's VP of philanthropy and community impact, Missy Larsen, moderated a panel discussion about ethical sourcing and was joined by doTERRA's Timothy Valentiner and Bishnu Adhikari along with other industry representatives. A second panel, moderated by Anne Wairepo, executive director of the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, focused on preventing, rescuing, and healing victims of human trafficking. A link will be made available to view both workshops.

"Having a U.N. conference in our own backyard is tremendous for Utah and affords us a great opportunity to participate in critical conversations about issues that matter to our global community," said Mark Wolfert, doTERRA founding executive, general counsel. "Since our founding in 2008, doTERRA has put great emphasis on supporting and expanding human rights through our business operations, practices, and philanthropic initiatives. It's evident that the causes and missions we have embraced as a company are also top-of-mind for the United Nations and the international representatives at this conference. This event has given us a great opportunity to join with others in a commitment to create positive change around the world."

doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade essential oils through Co-Impact Sourcing—a sustainable sourcing program designed to responsibly support thousands of jobs around the world. In addition to its unique sourcing model, doTERRA partners with organizations actively engaged in human trafficking prevention, rescue, and aftercare healing through the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. Since 2016, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has donated over $3.5 million to anti-trafficking partnerships and projects.

