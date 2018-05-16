doTERRA Named One of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for Third Consecutive Year

"From households around the world relying on our products, to our responsible sourcing initiatives supporting growers, to our support of hundreds of charitable organizations each year, doTERRA is empowering millions of lives each day," said Corey Lindley, founding executive, president and CFO. "We are proud to be named one of America's Best Midsize Employers as it is evidence that this culture of empowerment extends to every aspect of our business."

This year, doTERRA owners teamed with employees in an all-day service project as part of its "Day of Change" for its 10-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, the owners announced a surprise bonus of $1,000 for every year of full-time employment, and $500 for every year of part-time employment for each doTERRA employee throughout the world. In addition, the company announced a major increase to the minimum wage, raising it to $12 per hour.

"A decade ago, we set out to make a change in the world," said CEO David Stirling. "The successes we are enjoying as the Verified Market Leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils Market could not have become a reality without our extraordinary employees in Utah and throughout the world. While assessing how we could give back to the nearly 3,000 individuals on our global corporate team for our decade of unprecedented growth, we decided to share the benefits and award employees during this strong economic trend." Stirling continued, "We have received touching messages from employees in Utah and as far away as Bulgaria, China and Nepal of how this unplanned-for-bonus has come at just the right time to help families with financial needs. It has been a humbling reminder to our executive team of the stewardship responsibilities we have in running a successful enterprise."

After a decade of business, doTERRA has nearly 2,500 U.S. employees who enjoy amenities like the company's on-site gym and café at its nearly one-million-square-foot corporate headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The company provides a wide range of benefits, including competitive matching 401(k), paid maternity and paternal leave, a robust fitness program including fitness classes and monthly health challenges, various parties and company celebrations throughout the year, tuition reimbursement, and free product each month. As an organization that truly cares about its employees and the community, doTERRA employees regularly participate in service days.

In April 2018, doTERRA opened an employee clinic that provides primary care services and wellness coaching to employees as an additional healthcare benefit. Construction is underway to complete a new office building that will include a childcare center that will serve up to 84 students daily, including infants, toddlers and young children. doTERRA will provide childcare scholarships for the center based on need.

The companies on the Forbes list of best midsize employers were chosen based on an independent survey among a sample of nearly 30,000 American employees working for midsize companies or institutions. Participation in the survey was voluntary and respondents were recruited anonymously through several online access panels. The mix of respondents in the sample is representative of the overall U.S. workforce.

About doTERRA

doTERRA leads the global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG® essential oils through a network of more than 5 million customers. doTERRA, the Latin derivative meaning "gift of the Earth," sets the standard for essential oils by providing to its customers the most tested and most trusted oils and having developed the expertise and commitment required to derive these unique oils directly from the best sources in the world. doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® provides local growers and distillers fair compensation for their efforts, creating stronger local economies and a healthier, stable supply chain. In addition to a premium line of single-plant extracts and proprietary essential oil blends, the company offers oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products for the home.

