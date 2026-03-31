doTERRA Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Wellness at San Diego Leadership Retreat

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, one of the world's leading essential oil and wellness companies, recently concluded a powerful three-day Leadership Retreat in San Diego, California. The event brought together thousands of the company's top Wellness Advocates for an inspiring series of announcements, celebrations, and strategic updates that signal a dynamic new chapter for the brand.

Jessica Moultrie, President of North America, emphasized to leaders that their greatest strength lies in its people and the person-to-person relationships that form the heart of the company's global community. "Our 'Natural Intelligence' philosophy is more than a message. It reflects how we show up for each other every day," said Moultrie. "When we combine the power of nature with science and authentic human connection, we create something truly meaningful for families around the world."

Additionally, doTERRA highlighted its ongoing commitment to science-backed wellness with new clinical research presented by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Osguthorpe. The findings support several of the company's flagship products, including EO Mega®+ and Copaiba Softgels reinforcing the brand's focus on scientific validation and consumer trust.

The event also featured major announcements and inspiring moments, including the reveal of Xcaret, Mexico, as the destination for the doTERRA 2027 Incentive Trip, along with a keynote Q&A with renowned surfer and motivational speaker Bethany Hamilton, who shared a powerful message of resilience and perseverance.

Looking ahead, doTERRA energized attendees with the reveal of "Imagine" as the theme for its annual Convention, taking place September 23-26, in Orlando, Florida. The highly anticipated event will bring together wellness advocates from around the world for an immersive, inspiring, and truly transformative experience.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to more than 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at www.doterra.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC