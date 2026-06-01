Escape into Endless Summer with dōTERRA's New Seasonal Collection

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness products, today announced the launch of its limited-time Endless Summer collection. Inspired by the warmth, nostalgia, and sun-soaked spirit of summer, the collection includes the returning Endless Summer Sunshine Blend, the all-new Endless Summer Hair & Body Mist, and the Endless Summer Sunshine Blend + Pilot® Diffuser Bundle.

Capture the Feeling of Summer, Anytime

The Endless Summer Sunshine Blend captures the essence of a sun-kissed escape through a rich medley of CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and botanical extracts. At the heart of the blend is a signature watermelon accord, artfully crafted from fruity Osmanthus, invigorating Grapefruit, crisp Manuka, and vibrant Green Mandarin essential oils, creating a citrus-forward, floral, and warmly sweet aroma that evokes warm breezes, carefree days, and sunshine-filled memories—designed to be enjoyed all year long.

Key ingredients include:

Jasmine Sambac: intoxicating and floral

Green Mandarin & Grapefruit: bright and refreshing citrus

Coconut Extract: a hint of the tropics

Frankincense & Sandalwood: warm, grounding depth

"What makes Endless Summer so special is the complexity of the blend – you have bright citrus up top, intoxicating Jasmine in the heart, and warm woods and botanicals anchoring it all," said Samantha Lewis, Associate Director, Essential Oils & Personal Care at dōTERRA. "It's even more meaningful knowing so many of these ingredients are sourced through our Cō-Impact Sourcing® program. Every note reflects the care of farmers, harvesters, and distillers around the world."

Introducing: Endless Summer Hair & Body Mist

New to the collection this year, the Endless Summer Hair & Body Mist transforms the beloved scent into a refreshing personal care experience. Designed for warm-weather moments – from post-beach afternoons to everyday on-the-go refreshes – the mist delivers a light, effortless fragrance for both hair and skin.

Highlights include:

360-degree spray design for effortless, mess-free application at any angle

Lightweight and non-overpowering – leaves hair and skin delicately scented

Essential oil-based formula replaces synthetic fragrances to help reduce toxic load

Summer That Travels With You

The Endless Summer Sunshine Blend + Pilot Diffuser Bundle pairs the 15 mL blend with dōTERRA's compact, rechargeable diffuser designed for life on the move. Offering up to four hours of continuous or eight hours of intermittent diffusion, the portable diffuser is ideal for road trips, office desks, hotel rooms, and weekend getaways.

The limited-time Endless Summer collection is available throughout June 2026 while supplies last. To shop the collection and explore the full line of natural wellness products, visit www.doterra.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at doTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC