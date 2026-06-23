dōTERRA Spotlights Summer Wellness Essentials for Every Adventure

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness products, is excited to share their summer wellness essentials: a handful of CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® favorites built for wherever the season takes you. With the first days of summer officially here, dōTERRA is making it simple to prioritize wellness on the go with natural solutions designed for real life.

dōTERRA Summer Wellness Essentials

Whether you're hitting the trail, the road, or simply the backyard, there's no reason to let bugs, heat, or a sore body slow you down. dōTERRA's natural solutions are designed to keep you at your best wherever you go, with no compromises.

Bugs Off, Naturally: TerraShield Spray offers effective, all-natural protection against mosquitoes all summer long. Formulated without synthetic chemicals found in conventional bug sprays, it's a smart, family-friendly choice for any activity.

TerraShield Spray offers effective, all-natural protection against mosquitoes all summer long. Formulated without synthetic chemicals found in conventional bug sprays, it's a smart, family-friendly choice for any activity. Hydration That Works as Hard as You Do: Long days in the sun demand serious hydration. MetaPWR Recharge Electrolyte Mix replenishes essential minerals and supports sustained energy to keep up with an active summer lifestyle.

Long days in the sun demand serious hydration. MetaPWR Recharge Electrolyte Mix replenishes essential minerals and supports sustained energy to keep up with an active summer lifestyle. The Ultimate Travel Companion: DigestZen Touch is a must-pack for any summer trip, whether you're hitting the highway or catching a flight. Its minty, soothing aroma helps make long journeys more comfortable and its gentle, pre-diluted formula means it's ready to use straight out of the bag.

DigestZen Touch is a must-pack for any summer trip, whether you're hitting the highway or catching a flight. Its minty, soothing aroma helps make long journeys more comfortable and its gentle, pre-diluted formula means it's ready to use straight out of the bag. The Next-Day Muscle Fix: After a long day of adventure, Deep Blue Stick delivers fast-absorbing, cooling comfort right where you need it most, so sore muscles don't have to slow down your next one.

"Summer is when people are out living their lives, and we want dōTERRA to be right there with them," said Lauren Busch, Vice President, Strategic Education & Market Integration. "These are the products we reach for ourselves — simple, effective, and completely natural. That's what wellness made simple really looks like."

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or simply soaking up the long days, dōTERRA's summer essentials make it simple to feel your best from the first adventure to the last. The full range of summer wellness products is available now at www.doterra.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at doTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC