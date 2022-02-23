doTERRA Welcomes Hale Center Theater Orem to its Pleasant Grove Campus

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 32 years of entertaining Utah families, the Hale Center Theater Orem has found a new home on the campus of doTERRA in Pleasant Grove, Utah. In collaboration with the Cook Center for Human Connection and the City of Pleasant Grove, doTERRA has donated $5 million and provided the land that will allow the theater to begin construction of its new performing arts facility. As part of the relocation to Pleasant Grove, the Hale Center Theater Orem will be formally renamed "The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater" and less formally known as "The Ruth," in honor of the founders.

Conceptual rendering courtesy of Method Studios

"The arts are a vital part of our community, and we can't think of a better investment than to support a beloved fixture of Utah County and an organization that is committed to bringing people together through uplifting and quality entertainment," said Gregory Cook, doTERRA founding executive and Chairman of the Board. "We appreciate the vision of the Hale family and the cooperation of the city of Pleasant Grove who worked together to make this new theater a reality. We can't wait for this beautiful addition to our campus and to Pleasant Grove."

The new building is expected to nearly double the capacity for the main proscenium-thrust stage with 670 seats, and will allow for an expanded completely "in-the-round" theater. It will also include a second performing space with flexible seating for youth productions and smaller shows. The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater will include the Hale Academy for the Performing Arts and its education programs for youth and adults.

"We are so grateful to doTERRA and the city of Pleasant Grove for the opportunity to grow our theater and expand our educational programs," said Cody Swenson, Executive Director and co-founder of the Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education. "We've been blessed to call Orem home and are glad to know we won't be moving far. We extend our warm appreciation to the city of Orem and its many leaders and community who have supported our theater for more than three decades. Thank you to those who have donated to this project and helped us get to this point in our journey. We welcome the continued support of individuals and organizations interested in contributing to the new Theater."

The city of Pleasant Grove has pledged its support to help the theater construct and operate the new arts facilities.

"We have long admired the incredible product the Hale family has put on its stage for the last 32 years, and when we saw an opportunity to welcome them to our city, we didn't think twice about it," said Guy Fugal, mayor of Pleasant Grove City. "This change will allow the Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater to grow to new heights while also bringing tremendous economic impact to the city. We know our citizens, as well as art lovers from across Utah County and the state, are celebrating this announcement and are excited for the possibilities."

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater is set to break ground in Pleasant Grove in the summer of 2022 with building completion expected in early 2024.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

About Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education

The Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a 501(c)(3) non-profit performing arts organization that operates a theater and performing arts education programs. Established in 1990 by Ruth and Nathan Hale and their children (Cody and Linda Hale) and grandchildren (Cody and Anne Swenson, the theater has stood as a pillar of the performing arts in Utah Valley and has received a number of awards and recognition including consistently being voted "Best Live Theater." The theater produces nearly 400 performances of family friendly comedies and musicals each year. It is home to one of the top acting and vocal performance education venues in America.

SOURCE doTERRA