dotin Inc. Announces PerFit-HR: Employee Productivity Loss and Disengagement Insights for Work.com, Salesforce AppExchange

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dotin Inc. today announced it has launched PerFit-HR: Employee Productivity Loss and Disengagement Insights for Work.com on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to navigate remote talent management decisions with a top-down view of business resilience by pinpointing where potential productivity loss and disengagement may occur.

When the COVID-19 crisis emerged, many companies instantly transitioned their workforces to Work From Home (WFH). As businesses are struggling to retain and engage their virtual employees, the "PerFit-HR: Employee Productivity Loss and Disengagement Insights for Work.com" Artificial Intelligence (AI) module resolves this very problem with real-time data and insights. The AI module can identify the productivity loss and disengagement among employees who are uncomfortable Working From Home (WFH). It also provides customized actionable insights in real time.

Let talent analytics drive business decisions . Evaluate individual team members in the context of collaboration with their work team to see top learning and working styles, dominant personality traits, and compatibility attributes.

. Evaluate individual team members in the context of collaboration with their work team to see top learning and working styles, dominant personality traits, and compatibility attributes. Increase the resilience and collaboration within teams. One-Minute Cognitive Insight AI assessment identifies team members who will be highly synergistic and highlights personalities that will make ideal mentor-trainee relationships.

One-Minute Cognitive Insight AI assessment identifies team members who will be highly synergistic and highlights personalities that will make ideal mentor-trainee relationships. Increase productivity and retention rates by as much as 2.5x with powerful AI that helps ensure organizational continuity.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, PerFit-HR: Employee Productivity Loss and Disengagement Insights for Work.com is currently available on AppExchange.

"This addition to AppExchange comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic has left teams, companies, and entire industries especially vulnerable," Ganesh Iyer, CEO and founder of dotin, elaborates. "Our technology helps these organizations chart the course, providing leadership with a location-based top-down view providing tactical guidance on demand."

"PerFit-HR is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering enterprises to identify ways to transition back to work," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

dotin's cognitive insight Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, PerFit-HR, helps business clients source, screen, and engage the right employee/talent for their workplace, without asking a single question. Clients have noted up to a 60 percent increase in talent management efficiency using dotin's platform or double-digit improvements in talent productivity and retention. More Information: https://dotin.us.

