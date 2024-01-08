DotLab announces top-tier, global pharmaceutical research clients for its DotEndo™ platform

News provided by

DotLab

08 Jan, 2024, 10:05 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DotLab, a medical diagnostics company, announced top-tier pharmaceutical research clients for its DotEndo™ platform. The customers include global companies with interests in diagnosing or monitoring endometriosis on a Research Use Only basis in clinical trial subjects to support the development of new medicines.

"We're proud to share the news of our global pharmaceutical partners, which are complementary to our planned, large clinical offering for commercial endometriosis tests based on our technologies," said DotLab's founder, Heather Bowerman. "Our pharma partners conducted rigorous diligence of our science and intellectual property prior to the execution of our contracts, and they view our platform as the first of its kind and the leader in this space."

The DotEndo platform's AI/ML technology was developed via DotLab's EMPOWER clinical trial, a prospective, observational, multi-center study run at endometriosis centers of excellence across the United States. EMPOWER is the most robust clinical study of its type ever performed for diagnosing and monitoring endometriosis, making it an excellent foundation for the platform. Based on these successes, DotLab announced Morgan Stanley as a new investor in late 2023.

"We intend to continue to offer our pharma clients – and, ultimately, clinicians – a comprehensive endometriosis menu of tests and tools. Endometriosis is notorious for its complex biology, and there has long been a need for tests and tools to diagnose and monitor endometriosis – and ultimately, to improve endpoints for the disease in therapeutic trials," said Bowerman.

About DotLab
Dot Laboratories, Inc. ("DotLab") is solving some of the world's most significant diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology. The company delivers clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need via novel, cutting-edge biomarkers and the power of machine learning to deliver non-invasive tests. The company has driven a paradigm shift in the identification and management of endometriosis. DotLab is female-founded and female-led.

SOURCE DotLab

