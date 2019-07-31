Dotloop Announces Intent to be Keller Cloud Innovation Partner

CINCINNATI, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry-leading, comprehensive transaction management platform for real estate professionals, Dotloop® announces today its intent to become a Keller Cloud Innovation Partner. In the KCIP role, Dotloop would work with Keller Williams as the real estate franchise expands on its CRM, Command.

The dotloop app would be the first in the KW Marketplace focused solely on digital transaction management. The KW Marketplace is an app store for KW agents to browse top software integrations made by third-party developers.

"Dotloop provides KW agents with a transaction solution built exclusively for real estate — an end-to-end platform with extensive form sets, a robust mobile app, and great customer service," said Orlando Ramirez, Senior Director of Enterprise Accounts for dotloop.

Dotloop plans to offer Agents, Teams and Market Centers uninterrupted business continuity on the dotloop platform, with the new integration into Command. With dotloop, KW agents can access hundreds of local interactive forms across the country as a direct result of dotloop's partnerships with 150+ MLSs and Associations, covering 95 percent of the U.S. Constantly innovating, dotloop also provides features, such as customizable templates that tailor workflows to a team's unique needs and dotloop Messenger, an in-app feature that helps facilitate rapid client response times and real-time notifications as they share and edit documents, collect eSignatures and close deals via their mobile devices.

As always, dotloop's Data Privacy Guarantee means that all dotloop users own their data. Dotloop doesn't share its customers information with third parties without users' permission. This guarantee applies to all dotloop services purchased by its customers.

"Our customers are the most important part of what we do, and we work every day to ensure that we're providing the best experience possible," said Ramirez. "We're collaborating closely with Keller Williams to ensure dotloop integrates well with Command, providing the transaction management technology their agents rely on."

Learn more about dotloop's impact, shared in Keller Williams Rainmakers' stories here, about how dotloop has helped agents, teams and Market Centers improve productivity, simplify compliance and provide real-time visibility.

For more information on dotloop and Keller Williams, please visit www.dotloop.com/kw.

Dotloop is the leading online transaction and productivity optimization platform in real estate. Dotloop reduces complexity by replacing separate form creation, e-sign, and transaction management systems with an end-to-end solution and drives growth by helping real estate professionals streamline their businesses with workflow automation and real-time visibility into transactions. Each year, millions of agents, brokers and clients trust dotloop to help get deals done.

Dotloop is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). To learn more about dotloop, visit www.dotloop.com.

