Dotloop to Showcase Streamlined Lease Process for Rentals at the National Apartment Association's 2018 Annual Conference

"We're thrilled to participate at the National Apartment Association's annual conference to showcase how dotloop's residential real estate platform is increasingly being used by both rental professionals and renters. Rental and property management is a natural extension of dotloop, and aligns well with Zillow® Group's focus on providing the largest network of rental listings for consumers," said Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. "We look forward to connecting with attending agents, landlords and property managers to discuss how dotloop's suite of tools and features can help improve the residential rental process."

Recently, dotloop made its introduction into the rental space through a first of its kind integration with Intellirent, a fully automated online rental application system. The partnership, dotloop's first with a rental application platform, helps speed up the rental property application process by removing paperwork from the equation.

As part of the integration, agents can post rental properties on the Intellirent platform and use their syndication features to attract renters. Once the application is approved through Intellirent, landlords or property managers can click the "Loop It" button within Intellirent to move the application over to dotloop. From there, the landlord or property manager can finish the process within dotloop – communicating with applicants, sharing files, finalizing the agreement, obtaining eSignatures and then digitally storing them.

"Dotloop has a proven track record of innovation in the housing market. We are collaborating with them to provide the most seamless digital application process for landlords and future tenants," said Corey Eckert, founder of Intellirent. "We're hearing great feedback from users around our integration with dotloop and we're excited to continue working with them to improve the rental space."

