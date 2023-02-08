Dotmatics Scientific R&D Platform Introduces Built-in GraphPad Prism Integrations

Helps scientific organizations accelerate drug discovery programs by easily exporting large assay sets with faster decision making, using higher quality data

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics , a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced integration between its scientific R&D platform and its GraphPad Prism product, the world's leading analysis and graphing solution for scientific research. Now, scientists and researchers can export assay data directly to Prism from the latest release of the Dotmatics' cloud-based platform, a critical step towards ensuring that all information shared meets FAIR data principles. Users can create Prism templates with preset analyses and graphs, making it easier to export data from Dotmatics ELN and screening tools using a standardized method. This integration provides scientists with an easy-to-use, reproducible, no-code method to create publication-quality graphs. Learn more at https://www.dotmatics.com/solutions/prism .

Dotmatics is the first and only scientific R&D platform to offer integration with Prism, the world's leading analysis and graphing solution for scientific research.

"Prism is beloved by our customers because it's a versatile statistics tool built for scientists, not statisticians," said Kalim Saliba, Chief Product Officer. "Dotmatics is the first and only R&D platform to offer integration with Prism, enabling scientific organizations to save time, accelerate research, and promote higher quality data. It is another step forward in our vision to combine the functionality and power of many of the industry's favorite applications into an end-to-end platform, creating solutions that can help our customers transform their scientific R&D."

The integration can save scientists significant time, both in gathering data, particularly when collating across experiments, as well as in performing the analyses by using Prism templates. It also enhances data quality by eliminating the need for labor-intensive, manual manipulation of data. For an organization, this means accelerated drug discovery programs where decisions are made faster, relying on higher quality data.

For example, a scientist using Dotmatics screening tool may want to analyze data from a new assay using statistical calculations that are not available in the tool, and also produce high quality charts for a presentation. With the integration, the scientist can export the individual experiment data, with or without a Prism template, directly into Prism. By using a template, they will automatically perform statistical calculations and generate charts of the data. This saves hours of time manually exporting, formatting, and importing data into Prism and then performing the calculations and generating required charts.

The new Dotmatics integration offers the ability to:

Export aggregated assay data from multiple experiments to Prism —allows users to skip time-consuming and error-prone manual collating of data by copy and paste

—allows users to skip time-consuming and error-prone manual collating of data by copy and paste Export assays from a single screening experiment to Prism —take a deeper dive to perform advanced statistical analysis and high-fidelity data visualizations

—take a deeper dive to perform advanced statistical analysis and high-fidelity data visualizations Create Prism templates with preset analyses and graphs—provides a user-friendly, no-code method to automate and standardize data analyses and visualization in Prism

"Prism is the only easy-to-use nonlinear regression analysis software on the market," said David R. Edwards, Ph.D, Advisor at Afton Chemical. "I see tremendous value in Prism being integrated with other lab technologies."

"Prism is widely used across all levels of the biotech/pharma industry, while also continuing to improve upon existing features and implementing new functions," said Thomas Cayton, Associate Scientist at GPCR. "I've always appreciated having the stats calculated without the need for other applications or computations."

In April 2022, Dotmatics was introduced as the formal name and brand for the combined entities of Insightful Science and Dotmatics. Today, Dotmatics offers customers a core scientific platform comprised of tools such as an electronic lab notebook, data discovery, and screening. It also offers popular, specialized applications for scientists such as GraphPad Prism, SnapGene and Geneious . Together, Dotmatics is creating solutions with pre-configured use cases and workflows for research organizations in biology, chemistry, and chemicals and materials research. In May 2022, Dotmatics released the Biology Solution , and in July the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution .

For more than 25 years, Prism has provided comprehensive analysis and simplified powerful statistics exclusively for the international scientific community. Prism is an advanced statistical analysis software designed to help businesses create graphs to visualize and analyze data. It offers a one-click regression analysis module, which enables users to select an equation and automate value interpolation to draw graphs. Prism is trusted by more than 750,000 of the world's leading scientists, from students to Nobel Prize winners, in institutions and organizations including Stanford, Yale, Harvard, City of Hope, CDC, NASA, Merck, Sanofi, and more.

"Prism is outstanding for graphing data because it makes suggestions for how to present data and allows for easy modifications that look great," said Rachel Jacobson, Senior Director R&D with Spring Discovery. "Plus, the statistical analyses and data organization are also very accessible."

Current customers can capture the value of the new integration capabilities by upgrading to the latest Dotmatics platform version and should consult their respective account representative. For more information visit: https://www.dotmatics.com/solutions/prism .

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com .

