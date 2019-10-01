dotnet Report Continues to Drive Profitability and Time Savings With Version 3.0 of dotnet Report Builder

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotnet Report announces the release of the latest version, version 3.0, of its flagship solution, dotnet Report Builder. dotnet Report Builder is a powerful and intuitive Ad Hoc .NET Report Designer that enables end users to easily design and generate custom reports. It allows developers and software companies to embed a state-of-the-art MVC .NET report builder into their platform and empower their end users to generate their own reports, freeing up developer man-hours to pursue higher value objectives. With version 3.0 of dotnet Report Builder, users can leverage many new and improved features to make their reports more powerful.

Version 3.0 of dotnet Report Builder features improvements and innovations across the entire solution, including enhanced filters, improved admin controls, and an updated Report Scheduler. Version 3.0 also introduces the new Report Dashboard feature. The Report Dashboard gives users the ability to create dashboards where they can view multiple reports at the same time. Users can also create multiple dashboards to cater to different business intelligence needs, helping executives and end users make informed business decisions.

"With a growing customer base in IT, SAAS, health care, telecommunications and more, dotnet Report continues to grow and provide value to our customers. I am very excited about the innovations in our latest release, as well as all the exciting features we continue to work towards as we build fruitful and long-lasting partnerships with our customers. Features like the new Dashboard helps our customers make impact business decisions faster, with the correct data in front of them. Our enhanced Admin controls allow our customers to easily and seamlessly deploy dotnet Report Builder in their environment, reducing the time it takes to empower their end users. Our customers are excited about the new features in version 3.0 of dotnet Report Builder and are excited to continue using dotnet Report Builder to help them grow their own business," said Razi Syed, Lead Developer and CEO, dotnet Report.

dotnet Report is a software company focused on creating user-friendly solutions for custom report building. Our platform delivers a solution that is easy to implement for developers and intuitive and user-friendly for end users who want to create their own custom reports. Learn more at www.dotnetReport.com.

