dotPR addresses remain operational despite Puerto Rico islandwide power outage

Pablo Rodríguez, Executive Vice President of PRTLD, "We are pleased to announce that the .PR registry is still up and accessible during the power outage. As internet operating environment for ccTLDs is increasingly complex and hostile, Afilias has been upgrading our technology to better protect our domain owners."

.PR is unrestricted, so it's a natural address for Public Relations agencies and practitioners worldwide. Of course, it's also great for those doing business in Puerto Rico.

Headquartered in San Juan, Gauss Research Laboratories manages the top-level domain .PR with a goal of providing a solid registry that provides Puerto Ricans with accessible services and tools that can aid in the development of a reliable IT community throughout the island. Interested registrants should contact their favorite registrar to select their name; interested registrars should contact salesadmin@afilias.info.

About Afilias

Afilias is the world's second largest domain registry, with millions of domain names under management. Afilias powers a wide variety of top-level domains, including TLDs for countries, cities, brands, communities and generic terms. Afilias' specialized technology makes Internet addresses more accessible and useful through a broad range of applications, including Internet domain registry services, managed DNS, and mobile Web services. For more information on Afilias services, visit www.afilias.info.

About PRTLD

PRTLD is a Puerto Rican company with almost 30 years-experience pioneering the presence of Puerto Rico on the Internet. The .pr registry has been operating since 1989, when founder, Dr. Oscar Moreno de Ayala, embarked on the responsibility of managing and building .PR from its beginning. PRTLD is the only organization authorized worldwide to administer the country code that represents Puerto Rico ".pr" and its people on the Internet. For more information on PRTLD, visit www.nic.pr Twitter PuntoPR

