DOTSCREEN Selected to Develop Freesat's TV User Interface on New Generation Arris Set-top Box

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DOTSCREEN, the multi-screen video applications & UI specialist, today announced its selection by Freesat as the developer of the operator's User Interface for its next HbbTV compliant set-top box.

Headquartered in Paris, DOTSCREEN is one of the most experienced developer of HbbTV applications. The company has already been working for Freenet TV in Germany and Fransat in France, two other main European satellite operators using the HbbTV technology. Other HbbTV customers of DOTSCREEN include TF1 and France Télévisions in France, SVT in Sweden, ERT in Greece as well as France 24 in Europe.

Chandan Rajah, Director of Technology at Freesat said, "Our collaboration with DOTSCREEN has turned into a burgeoning partnership and they have been instrumental in the success of our Generation 3 product offering. We are thankful to them for pulling out all the stops and displaying an uncompromising sense of professionalism and dedication to deliver on time, under immense pressure. As Freesat grows and scales, we see DOTSCREEN as a key partner to our success."

About DOTSCREEN:

DOTSCREEN designs and develops multi-screen applications & UI (available on smart TV, TV set-top boxes, game consoles, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, connected refrigerators, etc.) for major media, telecommunication and electronics companies (Disney, HBO, ESPN, Fox, Turner, CBS, Orange, Vodafone, Telefonica, Freenet, TF1, Beinsports, Mediaset...). The company also licenses its own, off-the-shelf UI & applications (TV Everywhere, VOD/SVOD, EPG, weather, radio, etc.).

About FREESAT:

Freesat is the UK's subscription-free satellite television platform, offering brilliant free recordable TV, together with the latest streaming services, including catch-up and pay-as-you-go. First and foremost, we're about giving our viewers content, choice and amazing value. But we're also innovative, ambitious and agile, whether that's adding new services on our platform, finding new ways to help the channels that work with us, or exporting our technology to broadcasters in new territories. We invest our profits back into the business, helping to maintain a great user experience for all our customers.

Established in 2007 by the BBC and ITV, Freesat reaches 2 million homes each week and is available via TV and set-top box. Our customers have access to a wide range of channels providing entertainment, news, and children's programming and on-demand and catch-up favourites such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, YouTube and Netflix.

