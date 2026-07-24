Dott announces withdrawal of Written Procedure and the launch of a new Written Procedure under its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2025/2029

AMSTERDAM, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release published by TIER Mobility SE ("Dott" or the "Issuer") on 17 July 2026 regarding the initiation of a Written Procedure (the "Written Procedure") under its up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013516369) (the "Bonds").

The Issuer hereby announces that, following discussions with bondholders representing more than 50 per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds, the Issuer has agreed certain changes to the terms of the Written Procedure. Consequently, the existing Written Procedure is withdrawn and a new Written Procedure will be issued as soon as possible once the relevant documentation has been finalised.

All terms and the timeline of the new Written Procedure will be disclosed in connection with the distribution of the updated notice of Written Procedure.

The Agent will send a new notice of Written Procedure via Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Securities Oslo) to persons registered in the securities account with the CSD as holders of the Bonds. The notice of Written Procedure will also be available on the Agent's website. The outcome of the new Written Procedure will be announced by way of a press release.

For questions, please contact the Agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), at [email protected] or +46 8 783 79 00.

This information is information that TIER Mobility SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:

Chris Hadfield, Jacopo Dominione

[email protected]

SOURCE Dott