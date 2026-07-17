Dott provides an update on timing of 2025 Annual Report

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER Mobility SE ("Dott" or the "Issuer") will initiate a Written Procedure under its up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013516369) seeking bondholder approval to extend the delivery deadline for its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements to 30 September 2026, and to waive any related event of default arising from the late delivery. The delay results from the volume of work required to complete the final review stages of the financial statements. The Issuer is working with its advisers, and its auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to finalise the audits as soon as possible, and now expects to make the 2025 audited consolidated financial statements available before the end of September 2026. The audits are at an advanced stage, and the Issuer is not aware of any matters identified in the audit work to date that would prevent the financial statements from being signed.

Subject to the approval of the request and satisfaction of certain conditions, the Issuer will pay a consent fee equal to 1.00% of the Nominal Amount of each Bond to all bondholders.

The Agent will send the notice of Written Procedure via Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Securities Oslo) to persons registered in the securities account with the CSD as holders of the Bonds. The notice of Written Procedure will also be available on the Agent's website. The voting record date is 23 July 2026 and the last day for voting is 15:00 CET on 4 August 2026. The outcome will be announced by way of a press release.

For questions, please contact the Agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), at [email protected] or +46 8 783 79 00.

Contacts:

Chris Hadfield, Jacopo Dominione

[email protected]

SOURCE Dott