DOTT REACHES €20 MILLION LAST 12 MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA, REAFFIRMS FY 2026 GUIDANCE

H1 2026 ADJUSTED EBITDA €7M, UP €11M YEAR-ON-YEAR

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 was another quarter of EBITDA growth for Dott, led by our key markets. The new vehicles deployed during the quarter are performing well and delivering the expected improvement in vehicle economics. Combined with cost improvements throughout the P&L, this brought Adjusted EBITDA to €11 million profit in the quarter.

KEY FINANCIALS Q2 2026

Net Revenue of €47 million, +3% YoY like-for-like (excl. exited markets)

Adjusted EBITDA of €11 million, a YoY increase of €7 million

LTM Adjusted EBITDA of €20 million

EBITDA of €8 million, with a margin of 17%

Net Interest Bearing Debt of €66 million, including Cash of €13 million

45K NEW VEHICLES FULLY DEPLOYED AND PERFORMING WELL

During April and May we completed the deployment of approximately 13k new e-bikes and 32k new e-scooters across key markets in Europe and the Middle East, creating a better and more reliable ride experience for our users. Higher usage of the new fleet generated revenue growth of 19% year-on-year in these markets in the quarter.

Unit economics strengthened across the group, with net revenue per vehicle per day (NRVD) increasing 11% YoY to €3.50. Average Fleet Available of 150k vehicles was 12% lower year-on-year, largely reflecting the 2025 market exits and a strategic focus on more profitable vehicle models.

MARGIN EXPANSION FROM VEHICLE ECONOMICS AND COST SAVINGS

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 22%, up 14ppts YoY driven by better vehicle economics, lower fixed operational costs and cost savings annualising as expected. Exceptional items of approximately €3 million in Q2 relate primarily to restructuring activities, which have largely been completed. Last 12 months exceptional items were approximately €9 million.

FY 2026 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2026 is reaffirmed in line with the previously communicated range of €30–40 million.

Maxim Romain, CEO of Dott, commented:

"In Q2 we began to see the impact of our new vehicles, together with the benefits of the work done in 2025 to simplify the organisation. Having created a platform for profitable growth, we have re-focused the business on delivering a superior experience for our users. I am very pleased with the response to our new vehicles and the difference we make to the lives of millions of users, moving them closer to where they need to be."

Raoul Gatzen, CFO of Dott, commented:

"We are very satisfied to have delivered another strong quarter, with progress on all fronts as a result of disciplined execution and the investment in upgrading our fleet. The improvement in profitability in the first half, together with growth in key markets, puts us firmly on track to deliver our plan for FY 2026."

Contacts

Investor Relations: Chris Hadfield

Jacopo Dominione

[email protected] Media Relations: Matthieu Faure

[email protected]

SOURCE Dott