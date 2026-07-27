Dott launches revised Written Procedure under its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2025/2029

AMSTERDAM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release published by TIER Mobility SE ("Dott" or the "Issuer") on 24 July 2026 regarding the withdrawal of the written procedure dated 21 July 2026 and the launch of a new Written Procedure (the "Written Procedure") under its up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013516369) (the "Bonds").

The Issuer is seeking bondholder approval to extend the delivery deadline for its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements to 30 September 2026, and to waive any related event of default arising from the late delivery. The delay results from the volume of work required to complete the final review stages of the financial statements. The Issuer is working with its advisers, and its auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to finalize the audits as soon as possible, and now expects to make the 2025 audited consolidated financial statements available before the end of September 2026. The audits are at an advanced stage, and the Issuer is not aware of any matters identified in the audit work to date that would prevent the financial statements from being signed.

Subject to the approval of the request and satisfaction of certain conditions, the Issuer will pay a consent fee in cash equal to 1.00% of the Nominal Amount of each Bond to all bondholders and a consent premium of 3.00% of the Nominal Amount shall be added to any existing redemption premiums under the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds. In addition, the Issuer is also proposing certain other changes to the Terms & Conditions of the Bonds which are detailed in the notice of the Written Procedure and have been agreed with bondholders representing more than 50 per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds.

The Agent will send the notice of Written Procedure via Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Securities Oslo) to persons registered in the securities account with the CSD as holders of the Bonds on 29 July 2026. The notice of Written Procedure will also be available on the Agent's and the Issuer's website. The voting record date is 31 July 2026 and the last day for voting is 15:00 CET on 12 August 2026. The outcome will be announced by way of a press release.

For questions, please contact the Agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), at [email protected] or +46 8 783 79 00.

This information is information that TIER Mobility SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:

Chris Hadfield, Jacopo Dominione

[email protected]

SOURCE Dott