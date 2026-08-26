DOTT PUBLISHES Q2 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT AND PRELIMINARY JULY RESULTS, NARROWS FY 2026 GUIDANCE

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

View PDF Dott_Q2 2026 Financial Report and Preliminary July Results

Net Revenue of €47.5 million, +3% YoY like-for-like (excl. exited markets)

DMC margin of 42%, +12 ppts YoY to reach our highest reported level for a single quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of €10.5 million, a YoY increase of €6.4 million

EBITDA of €8.1 million, with a margin of 17%

LTM Adjusted EBITDA continued to increase, reaching €20 million to June

PRELIMINARY JULY RESULTS

Net Revenue of €19.7 million, +3% YoY and +8% YoY like-for-like (excl. exited markets)

Adj EBITDA of €6.4 million, +€2.3 million YoY, reaching €22 million LTM to July

EBITDA of €5.6 million, with a margin of 28%

Cash & Cash Equivalents of €10.3 million

Loans & Borrowings of €69.4 million





Q2

Q2

H1

H1



2026

2025

2026

2025 Avg. Fleet Available K 150

171

137

159 Rides K 21,240

22,312

33,542

35,904 Rides per Vehicle per Day (RpAV) # 1.56

1.44

1.35

1.25 Net Revenue per Vehicle per Day (NRVD) € 3.49

3.17

3.07

2.76

















Net Revenue €M 47.5

49.3

75.9

79.4 Net Revenue Growth YoY % % (4 %)

164 %

(4 %)

158 % Direct Market Contribution €M 19.9

14.8

24.9

17.1 DMC Margin % % 42 %

30 %

33 %

22 % Adjusted EBITDA €M 10.5

4.1

6.5

(4.6) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % % 22 %

8 %

9 %

(6 %) EBITDA €M 8.1

(0.2)

2.8

(11.3) EBITDA Margin % % 17 %

-

4 %

(14 %)

ANOTHER STRONG QUARTER OF PROFITABLE GROWTH

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of €10.5 million was €6.4 million higher than the same quarter last year, taking the year-on-year improvement across the first half to €11.1 million. DMC margin reached 42%, up 12 ppts, the company's highest reported level for a single quarter.

The improvement was driven primarily by the new fleet deployed during the quarter, with revenue in the markets that received new vehicles growing by 19% year-on-year. Dott now generates more revenue per vehicle per day than ever before, on a fleet 12% smaller than a year ago, reflecting the move to a more focused market portfolio as the basis for profitable growth as well as the strategic underdeployment of certain older vehicle models with lower unit economics.

FY 2026 EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS NARROWED

With continuing profitability improvement, growth in key markets, and our upgraded fleet fully deployed and performing as expected, we remain confident in our outlook. The deployed fleet will however continue to be smaller than planned for the balance of the year. As a result, we are narrowing our FY 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to €30-35 million.

FINANCE LEADERSHIP UPDATE

Having taken the company to Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the first time in full year 2025, secured the financing for the new fleet, and rebuilt the finance function following the merger two years ago, Raoul Gatzen has left Dott to take up a new role. Chris Hadfield, previously VP Corporate Strategy, has been appointed interim CFO. Chris worked closely with Raoul on the bond issuance and equity rounds. The search for a permanent CFO is underway and expected to conclude in the coming months.

Maxim Romain, CEO of Dott, commented:

"In Q2 we began to see the hard work of the past 18 months pay off, with the impact of our new vehicles and our lower headquarters cost base reflected in our EBITDA improvement. We have refocused the business on delivering a superior experience for our users, and I am very pleased with the response to our new vehicles, which are delivering a more reliable and enjoyable ride and being used much more frequently each day. We are changing cities and the lives of millions of users for the better, moving them closer to where they need to be.

We thank Raoul for his hard work over the past two years. He leaves the company in a stronger place than when he joined, and we wish him every success in his new role as CFO of Starship Technologies."

Chris Hadfield, interim CFO of Dott, commented:

"We are satisfied to have delivered another quarter of profitable growth, with Adjusted EBITDA more than double last year as new vehicles and a more flexible market cost base drove stronger per-vehicle economics and DMC margin. As a result of the strong progress combined with a more conservative view on deployed fleet for the balance of the year, we are narrowing our full year outlook to €30-35 million. The trajectory of improvement has continued in July and we expect this to carry through the second half, which is seasonally stronger than the first."

Contacts

Investor Relations: Chris Hadfield

Jacopo Dominione

[email protected]

Media Relations: Matthieu Faure

[email protected]

This information is information that Tier Mobility SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Dott

Dott is the European champion of shared micromobility. Created through the merger of operators TIER and Dott in March 2024, the company decided to move forward under the name of Dott and integrated all vehicles into the Dott app. With the mission of moving us closer, the team is led by CEO Maxim Romain and Executive Chairman of the Board Henri Moissinac. Dott facilitates sustainable travel, reduces congestion and pollution in cities, and decreases reliance on cars. With more than 175,000 shared vehicles in more than 400 cities across 20 countries in Europe and the Middle East, the 12 million users have generated 500 million rides so far. For more information, visit www.ridedott.com

SOURCE Dott