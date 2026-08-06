Dott receives consent to new Written Procedure under its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2025/2029

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER Mobility SE ("Dott") confirms that the requests set forth in the notice of written procedure dated 29 July 2026 (the "Notice") in respect of its up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013516369) (the "Bonds") have been approved, including extension of the delivery deadline for its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements until 30 September 2026 and the related amendments and waivers to the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The quorum and majority requirements to approve the Requests (as defined in the Notice) have been met and accordingly the amendments and waivers to the terms and conditions of the Bonds resulting from the approval of the Requests are effective as of the date hereof.

The amended and restated terms and conditions of the Bonds are available for inspection on the Issuer's website.

This information is information that TIER Mobility SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:

Chris Hadfield, Jacopo Dominione

[email protected]

SOURCE Dott