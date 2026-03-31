DOTT PUBLISHES Q4 AND FY 2025 FINANCIAL REPORT





Q4

FY



2025

2025 Avg. Fleet Available K 155

162 Rides K 17,405

76,854 Rides per Vehicle per Day (RpAV) # 1.22

1.30 Net Revenue per Vehicle per Day (NRVD) € 2.73

2.88









Net Revenue €M 39.2

173.3 Net Revenue Growth YoY % % (6 %)

(16 %) Direct Market Contribution €M 9.0

47.1 DMC Margin % % 23 %

27 % Adjusted EBITDA €M 0.5

7.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % % 1 %

4 % EBITDA €M (0.4)

(3.2) EBITDA Margin % % (1 %)

(2 %)

Q4 2025

Net Revenue of €39.2 million, (6%) YoY due primarily to market exits earlier in the year

Stronger vehicle economics, with RpAV +6% higher and NRVD +5% YoY

DMC margin improved to 23% supported by lower fixed operational cost

HQ costs reduced to €8.5m; restructuring largely completed with some spill over into Q1

Adjusted EBITDA improved to €0.5 million profit as cost savings flowed through

FY2025

Net Revenue €173.3 million, (16%) YoY, after planned market exits and one‑off user churn

DMC margin remained resilient at 27%, supported by operational efficiency gains

Adjusted EBITDA improved to €7.2 million profit as HQ costs reduced to €39.8m

EBITDA (€3.2 million), with exceptionals of €10.4 million largely related to restructuring

Net Interest Bearing Debt €53.4 million, including €31.4 million Cash and Cash Equivalents

FY 2026 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT €30-40 MILLION ADJUSTED EBITDA

The positive momentum evident in Q4 2025 has been carried into 2026, with tender wins in key cities and continued strong performance in Paris driven by our new e-bikes. With new vehicles already starting to be deployed in Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Finland, and on track for full deployment within Q2 across our key city clusters, we plan to replicate this impact across further markets in 2026. Accordingly, we reaffirm our Adjusted EBITDA expectation for FY 2026 in line with the previously communicated range of €30–40 million.

Maxim Romain, CEO of Dott, commented:

"2025 was a transformational year for Dott. We simplified the organisation, cut costs significantly, and built a leaner, more scalable platform. Q4 was a strong finish to the year as the impact of this work started to show in our results. We have carried this momentum into the start of 2026 and, with deployment of our new vehicles now underway, we have the right platform to deliver a strong year ahead."

Raoul Gatzen, Group CFO of Dott, added:

"We are proud of the milestones achieved in 2025, having delivered the first positive Adjusted EBITDA in Dott's history and strengthened our balance sheet through the Nordic Bond issuance and equity raise. With the revolving credit facility in place, cost savings flowing through in full and the new fleet being deployed in 2026, we are well positioned to drive margin expansion and stronger cash generation."

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Chris Hadfield

Jacopo Dominione [email protected] Media Relations: Matthieu Faure

[email protected]

About Dott

Dott is the European champion of shared micromobility. Created through the merger of operators TIER and Dott in March 2024, the company decided to move forward under the name of Dott and integrated all vehicles into the Dott app. With the mission of moving us closer, the team is led by CEO Maxim Romain and Executive Chairman of the Board Henri Moissinac. Dott facilitates sustainable travel, reduces congestion and pollution in cities, and decreases reliance on cars. With more than 200,000 shared vehicles in more than 400 cities across 20 countries in Europe and the Middle East, the 12 million users have generated 500 million rides so far. For more information, visit www.ridedott.com

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946502/Dott_Financial_Report.pdf

SOURCE Dott