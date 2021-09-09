DottedSign-Zapier Integration Helps Users Automate Entire Workflows

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a global SaaS company, announced an integration between its e-signature service, DottedSign, and Zapier, an online integration platform that connects more than 3,000 cloud-based apps to one another. The goal of this integration is to help DottedSign users automate their workflows with other business tools.

DottedSign is a cloud-based e-signature service that lets users sign documents online and automatically collect signatures from various parties. DottedSign gathers each party's signature and sends a final, signed PDF copy upon completion to everyone involved. The process is secured with various encryptions and digital certificates issued by an AATL supported CA.

DottedSign's integration with Zapier helps users automate the processes leading up to and/or following the signing of a contract. Zapier helps businesses connect thousands of apps with DottedSign. Users set events in one app as a trigger for an action in the other(s).

Users, for example, may first engage a client by sending an engagement letter. A signed engagement letter could trigger the automatic issuance of an invoice via PayPal or Stripe. The invoice payment could update the customer's status in CRM (customer relationship management) tools like Pipedrive, Salesforce or Redtail once the contract is signed.

"The new integration with Zapier aligns with DottedSign's mission to provide a solution to lightweight operations," says Kenny Su, Kdan Mobile's CEO. "Connecting our software to Zapier is one of the many ways we are now working to help clients work more efficiently."

Kdan's integration of DottedSign with Zapier is part of the company's plan to make their e-signature service more compatible with popular business solutions. Now DottedSign is connected to Google Workspace tools like Google Contacts, Google Drive and Gmail Add-ons. Their near and mid-term goals include building direct integrations with Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and more tools in Google Workspace.

The DottedSign Zapier integration is live now, and users interested in DottedSign's Pro and Business plans are encouraged to visit DottedSign's webpage to apply for a 14-days free trial: https://bit.ly/2WMy2is

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd.

Kdan Mobile was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. Kdan Mobile is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads, and over 10 million members worldwide. Their solutions include an e-signature service and a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in Mainland China, the U.S. and Japan.

