Dottid Unveils First-Ever Leasing, Asset Management Platform for Industrial Properties

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dottid, the commercial real estate (CRE) SaaS technology platform for asset management and leasing transactions, announced the launch of Dottid Industrial, the first-ever workflow management platform built specifically to facilitate deal-making and value-enhancement in the industrial property asset class. Dottid Industrial gives asset managers, property owners and their leasing teams the appropriate data, visualizations and processes to keep up with today's massive industrial sector demand, while offering efficiencies and savings to both time and costs for all parties involved in a transaction.

"We're excited to offer a single location for industrial property owners, brokers and tenants to come together in an easy-to-manage environment, rich with visual tools to track every square foot and transaction from vacancy to offering, tour to transaction, and build-out to move-in," said Dottid's CEO and Founder Kyle Waldrep. "It's time for the commercial real estate industry to catch up with the innovation industrial property tenants are used to. Dottid has customized the efficiencies, technologies and collaborative tools that solve huge logistical challenges for industrial property use."

Dottid was introduced in January of 2020, with a custom platform based on four years of input from CRE leasing and asset management professionals to offer an exceptional user experience and design simplicity. Within the first month of Dottid Industrial launching, over 10M sq. ft. has joined the platform along with impending pilots with several of the largest industrial owners in the country. It is the only platform to track every moment of a leasing transaction – from managing inventory of space through offering, negotiation, tenant improvements, occupancy and rent collection. Dottid Industrial, a custom extension of the original Dottid offering, was designed with new tools to bring all parties together for managing and transacting business in industrial properties – individual assets, business parks, and large portfolios.

"We spent years working with industry professionals – fund managers, brokers, asset managers, property managers and tenants – to track and find ways to automate the processes involved in each moment in the lifeline of a transaction," Waldrep explained. "The goal is to streamline the process, allowing owners and brokers and tenants to close more deals, faster and with lower costs. We've had proven results with office and retail transactions and are now able to offer a superior platform for industrial players. With the velocity of deals in the industrial sector today, there's no time to waste."

Dottid has benefitted from the support of CRE industry titans including David Ridley, Founder and former CEO of Invesco Real Estate, Laurie Dotter, current investment board member for two public Texas pension funds, and David Farmer, former COO of Invesco Real Estate. Dottid has also built a team of advisors such as Jonathan Crowder, Partner at Intelis Capital; Don Goldstein, former CIO and CISO of CBRE; Brian Liikala, former Senior Investment Manager Real Estate and Infrastructure Division at State of Michigan Retirement Systems ; and Catherine Rodewald, former President and CEO of Prudential Asset Resources Inc., who have contributed their years of industry insights and expertise to ensure that the Dottid platform is a solution for every constituent involved within leasing transactions.

"We are the most cost-effective, efficient, intuitive and visual tool for collaboration in this industry, and we are excited to roll Dottid Industrial out with portfolio owners in markets including Dallas, Austin and Houston," Waldrep said. "Once an industrial asset manager sees the Dottid offering, it's hard to go back to traditional spreadsheet files or costly, unwieldly technology that has dominated the sector. We look forward to disrupting old habits, but even more, to being a real partner for the industrial sector's owners to achieve greater success."

About Dottid: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dottid provides a workflow solution that drives commercial real estate leasing transactions designed by and for CRE professionals. Dottid aims to revolutionize the CRE industry through the use of technology and streamlining the leasing transaction process, allowing owners, brokers, and tenants to close more deals faster and with lower costs, ultimately creating a better customer experience for the tenant.

