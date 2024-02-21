Double Board-Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Jay Faber, MD, Will Be Speaking at the Brain Health Symposium Conference at the Loews Hotel Miami Beach, March 1, 2024, 1:30 - 3:00 PM EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine has selected top psychiatrist Dr. Jay Faber to speak at the Brain Health Symposium conference at the Loews Hotel Miami Beach, March 1, 2024, 1:30 - 3:00 PM EST. Only a select few in the study of neurology have the opportunity to speak at this worldwide impactful conference about the brain. Jay Faber, MD is a double board-certified adult and child/adolescent psychiatrist. In addition to his psychiatric degrees, Dr. Faber found it necessary to acquire a board certification in metabolic medicine from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Subsequently, he went on to complete a Masters Fellowship at George Washington University in Integrative Medicine. With that expansion of education, Dr. Faber has found more effective holistic ways to address both brain-body issues. He practices at the Amen Clinics, a renowned brain health imaging center in Encino, CA.

Along with the academic accomplishments, Dr. Faber has authored a book, Escape: Rehab Your Brain to Stay Out of the Legal System. The book helps those who have been involved within the criminal justice system to get out and stay out forever. The chapters in this book directly focus on the premise that individuals are not always bad people, they just have bad brains that need appropriate and effective biological/psychological/social care.

The topics he will be discussing at the Brain Health Symposium Conference include:

Holistic Treatments to Address the Addictive Brain

Cutting-Edge Epidemiology including Fentanyl's Alarming Nationwide Effects

Trending Hot Neuroscientific Concepts Pertaining to Addiction Including Transcriptomics, Microbiomics, and Novel Neuroanatomic Discoveries

Healthcare's Monumental Burnout Rate and How to Boldly Overcome It

In addition, the introduction of Fentanyl and other toxic substances that have rapidly increased medical challenges, legal consequences, and unfortunate fatalities. The presentation will include new up-to-date neuro-scientific understandings of sub-anatomic regions of the human brain and how they affect substance abuse. Moreover, there will be discussion about the emotional effects that substance abuse has on other non-sober family members and the treating healthcare community.

Dr. Faber's empathic efforts go beyond the clinical setting. Outside of his professional practice, he diligently runs a humanitarian non-profit foundation, the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation. This charitable organization reaches out to young adults ages 18-30 who have an interest in the performing arts, but have not necessarily learned business/leadership skills. He meets with these budding young adults at monthly group settings, helping them develop pertinent development skill sets including critical thinking, goal setting, mental toughness, resilience, and purpose.

