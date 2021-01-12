Double Cross Vodka® Defies Expectations with Striking New Bottle Design

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Cross Vodka®, the ultra-premium vodka made from estate-grown winter wheat and water sourced from a mineral-rich aquifer below the Tatra Mountains in Slovakia, today introduced a stunning new look to its iconic bottle design, and the launch of its new 'Dare to Differ' creative campaign. The newly unveiled bottle design and refreshed brand creative being rolled out in Q1 2021 – including website, advertising and social media presence – represent the bold personality, daring nature and refined characteristics of the seven times distilled, seven times filtered ultra-premium vodka.

Launched in 2008, the original Double Cross Vodka bottle shocked and stirred the luxury spirits industry with its monolithic rectangular shape and unequalled command of interest alongside on-shelf peers. A refined evolution of that award-winning, convention-defying design, the reimagined bottle embodies the rich culture and pristine natural resources used to produce Double Cross Vodka with a classic elegant neck, high, relaxed shoulders and the signature double cross from the Slovakian crest juxtaposed with the etching of ancient Slovakian poetry. Just as each bottle tells the story of where the exquisite vodka comes from, the new creative campaign will bring to life the daring, expectation-defying spirit of Double Cross Vodka. The high-end polished packaging is rolling out nationwide and will be available later this month.

The distinguished new bottle design is the result of over a year's worth of collaboration with the industry's leading trade experts and is both aesthetically stunning with its striking etchings and metallic detailing, and trade-friendly, given the exceptional pourability of its functional design. That same connection to distinctive style and commitment to the spirits industry trade is also seen in the new Double Cross Vodka creative, which depicts a more modern luxury for those who understand that exceptional vodka doesn't require pretense, but an appreciation of craftsmanship and quality. Soon to be featured on a reimagined website and across the Double Cross Vodka social media channels, the new branding more closely aligns with the clean, crisp flavors of the distinctive Slovakian vodka.

Born from some of the planet's most precious elements in one of the world's most ruggedly stunning environments, Double Cross Vodka is committed to a standard of excellence in stewarding the resources used in production. In furthering that commitment, the new Double Cross Vodka bottle was specifically crafted to ease the strain on the environment by trimming approximately 1.5 lbs. of weight in glass and significantly reducing plastic use with a new, European-made streamlined closure. These reductions provide for 25% more efficient shipping and an overall carbon footprint reduction of over 30%. The introduction of the new bottle design further allows for a suite of new bottle sizes in both smaller (50ml) and larger (750ml, 1L, 1.75L) options, offering an ultra-premium craft vodka to a range of trade and consumers. The 1.75 and 50ML bottles will be available in Q3 2021.

"Double Cross Vodka has always stood out as an ultra-premium spirit that defies expectations and dares to differ," says Linda Gawne, CEO of Double Cross Vodka. "Refined, smooth, yet unencumbered by the desire to conform, Double Cross Vodka continues its tradition of producing exceptionally high-quality vodka that both consumers and the hospitality industry can connect with and enjoy. We expect that our new creative campaign, innovative bottle design, and commitment to respecting the precious natural resources that Double Cross Vodka is made from, will expand the audience looking for an ultra-premium vodka without pretense."

Embracing its old-world heritage, the unparalleled taste of Double Cross can be attributed to its regional ingredients. The spirit is crafted from estate grown winter wheat and pure Tatra Mountain spring water pulled from 200-ft deep aquifers that are fed by the Poprad River. The water of the region creates the perfect balance between "hard" and "soft" – with just enough minerality to give it character, but not so much that it becomes harsh. Double Cross Vodka is distilled using a column still distillation process and flows through the still seven times to achieve an exquisitely clean spirit. A seven-step filtration process follows the distillation to yield a delicate, silky mouthfeel.

The new bottles will be available nationwide beginning Q1 2021 for a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml and $39.99 for a 1L. For more information, or to find a local retailer, please visit www.DoubleCrossVodka.com and share your Double Cross Vodka experiences with us on Facebook and Instagram @DoubleCrossVodka.

About Double Cross Vodka

Launched in 2008, Double Cross Vodka is the flagship product of Old Nassau Imports, a spirits innovation company started by entrepreneur Malcolm M. Lloyd, MD. Double Cross is small-batch distilled in the Tatra Mountains of Slovakia. Seven-times distilled and seven-times filtered, each batch is made with estate-grown winter wheat and pure mountain spring water drawn from aquifers located 200 feet below ground level. It received a rare 95-point rating from Wine Enthusiast and was the first vodka to ever win gold medals for both taste and bottle design at the World Spirits Competition.

Double Cross Vodka is 40 percent alcohol by volume and is available throughout North America for a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750 ml bottle. For more information on Double Cross Vodka, visit www.doublecrossvodka.com.

DOUBLE CROSS VODKA® 40% Alc./Vol. Distilled from grain. Imported by Old Nassau Imports, Miami, FL.

© 2021 Double Cross Vodka.

