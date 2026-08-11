Double Good Earns Rare 19th Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 19th time, becoming one of only six companies to achieve the milestone. The company also broke into the top 100 in Consumer Services, ranking at No. 91, and ranked No. 3,551 overall.

Over nearly three decades, Double Good has grown into a modern fundraising platform that has helped millions of schools, teams and youth organizations make a meaningful impact in their communities. Since launching its app in 2017, Double Good has made fundraising simpler and more effective, helping organizations raise three times more than traditional door-to-door fundraisers.

The results add up. Double Good has helped organizations across the country raise more than half a billion dollars. In 2025 alone, more than 75,000 organizations raised over $125 million, putting more kids on the field, on the stage and in the activities they love.

"The Inc. 5000 recognition means a lot to our whole team," said Tim Heitmann, Founder and CEO of Double Good. "I'm most proud of the impact we have on communities: the teams that got to go on their trip, the school programs that were funded, the kids who got to keep playing. Our growth has gone hand in hand with the success of the schools, teams and organizations we serve, and we're excited to continue innovating to make it even easier for them to raise more for the causes they care about."

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For more information about Double Good and its fundraising app, visit DoubleGood.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

About Double Good

Double Good is a leading fundraising app and best-in-class technology company redefining how youth organizations raise funds for the causes they care about. Founded in 1998 in Chicago and made famous by its gourmet popcorn, Double Good achieved rapid growth after launching its effortless fundraising app in 2017. With just a few clicks, coaches, teachers and parents can start a fundraiser, set up a store and sell popcorn online. Fifty percent of every dollar sold goes directly back to the team, school or organization. For more information, visit https://www.doublegood.com.

SOURCE Double Good