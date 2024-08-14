Double Good Secures Spot on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List for 17th time

Impressive Growth and Social Initiatives Elevate Brand to Esteemed Recognition

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good , a popcorn-based fundraising company that is dedicated to raising joy for America's youth, was honored by Inc. Magazine today on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The brand ranked No. 981 this year, marking the 17th time Double Good has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc . Magazine .

This news comes after a bounty of award wins for the company over the last year. Most recently, Double Good was recognized by Crain's Chicago Business in this year's Crain's Fast 50 list (No. 21) for Chicago's fastest growing companies for the second year in a row.

Double Good has undergone remarkable growth since transforming from a traditional popcorn business into an innovative digital fundraising platform dedicated to supporting America's youth. This strategic evolution in 2017 led to significant organic expansion.

Founder and CEO Tim Heitmann conveyed his pride and excitement regarding the recent award nominations and wins, attributing much of Double Good's success to the dedication of their community partners, organizers, customers and employees. "Being named once again among so many successful high-growth companies is a privilege that further fuels our passion for spreading joy and empowering youth," Heitmann said.

Double Good's mission to support America's youth has helped customers nationwide fulfill dreams and achieve their fundraising goals with ease, leading to the brand's recognition as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

About Double Good

Double Good is a product-based fundraising company that is dedicated to raising joy for America's youth and their communities. Through the sale of delectable, made-to-order popcorn, Double Good simplifies fundraising with a user-friendly mobile app, enabling organizers and young people to raise more funds without handling any paperwork, money or product inventory.

When customers purchase one of Double Good's unique flavors through a specific fundraiser, that cause receives 50% of every dollar sold. When customers purchase popcorn directly from Double Good's website, 50% of the sales support the Double Good Kids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs.

