Double Helix Deception: The Return of Genetic Testing Scams in Medical Fraud

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest scams targeting Medicare beneficiaries in the last decade has been the genetic testing scam. Recently, the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) has seen an increase in genetic testing complaints. Across the nation, genetic testing company "representatives" are offering free genetic tests, also referred to as DNA screenings, cancer screenings, and hereditary testing, in exchange for the insured giving up their Medicare number. These are scams designed to obtain personal information.

Stay safe from common genetic testing kit scams.

Those insured by Medicare are getting calls, texts and emails about genetic tests claiming the results will help them avoid or detect diseases like cancer or Alzheimer's. Senior Medicare Patrol groups have also received reports of genetic testing claims on Medicare statements when the beneficiaries never agreed to any sort of testing. An important reminder for all Medicare recipients: regularly review your Medicare statements and report any suspicious activity to your Senior Medicare Patrol group. There is an SMP in every state, offering free help, resources, and information to help you stay safe from fraud.

The genetic testing scam can be dangerous. "Scammers can steal someone's medical identity and falsely bill Medicare. Often these claims amount to around $10,000 each, which also reflect on your medical history. Tests ordered under these circumstances can lead to confusion and inaccurate medical records," said Cathy Rafales, Director at the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol. "Other common medical identity scams include: calls about a new, updated Medicare card; offers of a free medical alert device; and knee, back or arm braces, that you didn't order, arriving on your doorstep."

The SMP recommends that Medicare recipients:

Understand that Medicare will not call you. Any call claiming to be from Medicare is a scam.

Not be enticed by offers of "free" or "no cost to you." Medicare rarely, if ever, offers free products.

Go to their own doctor to assess their condition, not a doctor on the phone they've never met from a company they don't know.

Always read their Medicare statements. The words "gene analysis" or "molecular pathology" as service codes may indicate questionable genetic testing. More information about reading Medicare statements can be found at smpresource.org/you-can-help/read-your-medicare-statements/.

Contact the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol for help. The Ohio SMP can assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families, for free, by helping to check Medicare accounts for suspicious activity, get false charges corrected, and report fraud to the HHS Office of the Inspector General.

About the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol

The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol is part of the non-profit group Pro Seniors, Inc and is funded through a grant from the Administration for Community Living. We are fraud fighters helping to protect Medicare beneficiaries from medical identity fraud and stay safe from scammers. We also report fraud to the HHS Office of the Inspector General to help track down scammers and put them in jail. You can contact us at 800-293-4767 or www.proseniors.org/ohio-smp.

SOURCE Pro Seniors