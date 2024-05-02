Double Helix Deception: The Return of Genetic Testing Scams in Medicare Fraud

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest scams targeting Medicare beneficiaries in the last decade has been the genetic testing scam. Recently, the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) has seen an increase in genetic testing complaints. Across the nation, genetic testing company representatives are offering "free" genetic tests, also referred to as DNA screenings, cancer screenings, and hereditary testing, in exchange for the beneficiaries' Medicare numbers.

Genetic Testing Scam: Scammers are calling trying to scare people into getting genetic testing they don't need.

Beneficiaries are getting calls about genetic tests claiming that the results will help them avoid or detect diseases like cancer or Alzheimer's. The SMP has also received reports of genetic testing claims on Medicare statements when the beneficiaries never received any contact about genetic testing. It is incredibly important to review your Medicare statements and report these claims.

The genetic testing scam can be dangerous. "Scammers can steal people's medical identity and falsely bill Medicare (around $10,000 a claim), draining the Medicare program. Additionally, tests ordered under these circumstances could lead to confusion and inaccurate medical records," said Nicole Liebau, SMP Resource Center director.

The SMP recommends that Medicare beneficiaries:

Go to their own doctor to assess their condition, not a doctor on the phone they've never met from a company they don't know.

Always read their Medicare statements. The words "gene analysis" or "molecular pathology" as service codes may indicate questionable genetic testing. More information about reading Medicare statements can be found at smpresource.org/you-can-help/read-your-medicare-statements/.

Be suspicious of anyone who calls them requesting health care information or confirmation of their Medicare number.

Contact their local SMP for help. SMPs empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect, and report health care fraud , errors, and abuse.

The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is ready to provide you with the information you need to PROTECT yourself from Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse; DETECT potential fraud, errors, and abuse; and REPORT your concerns. SMPs help educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. Your SMP can help you with your questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. It also provides information and educational presentations. To locate the local Senior Medicare Patrol, contact 1-877-808-2468 or go to www.smpresource.org.

