Double Honors: Sanyou Bio Earns "Most Trusted Biopharmaceutical CXO Partner" and "Most Influential Partner of the Year" Awards

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Bio's consecutive wins reflect our clients' trust, and our proven track record, raising expectations for our future. This recognition from peers and industry experts motivate us to remain committed to our mission, and to consistently provide high-quality products and services to our clients.

Most Trusted Biopharmaceutical CXO Partner

On September 6, 2023, at the 5th Asia Biopharma Innovation Conference (BIC) in Shanghai, Sanyou Bio was honored with the "Most Trusted Biopharmaceutical CXO Partner" award. This recognition reflects our commitment to introducing innovative technologies, products, services, and solutions marked by the principles of "Innovation, Excellence, and Reliability". With over 1,000 global partnerships, we remain dedicated to making innovative biopharmaceuticals accessible worldwide.

Most Influential Partner of the Year

On August 24, 2023, at the 5th Biopharma Developer Innovation Conference and the 2023 bioSeedin Annual Meeting in Shanghai, Sanyou Bio received the "bioSeedin 2023 Most Influential Partner of the Year" for its exceptional contributions to innovative biopharmaceutical research and services, along with its global brand influence.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a global leader in high-tech biotechnology, specializing in innovative biologics R&D and services. Sanyou Bio integrated 4C model - "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS" bridges research and manufacturing, simplifying the discovery of groundbreaking biologics worldwide.

Sanyou Bio has nearly 300 skilled professionals in drug development and industrialization. Sanyou Bio has a fully equipped 20,000 square meters integrated lab and their three industry-leading innovative technology platforms - "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence", can offer customizable service to support client needs. Sanyou Bio is committed to refining their proprietary platform and introducing upgraded services and technologies. With over 1000 global collaborations, Sanyou Bio continues to actively collaborate with pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies, cultivating a collaborative growth ecosystem and a thriving community with clients and partners.

You can visit us more: https://www.sanyoubio.com

