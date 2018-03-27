Double Honours and Global Recognition for Revolutionary Blood Pressure Monitor

LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Med Tech company Tarilian Laser Technologies (TLT) and its newly formed consumer division ViCardio Ltd have been recognized at two prestigious events. Both awards highlighted the unique power of Tarilian Laser Technologies' innovative bio-sensor platform and its new consumer product ViCardio® , the world's first non-invasive, beat-to-beat, high- performance blood pressure monitor.

Global accountancy giant PwC awarded TLT a place in the 'Great Festival of Innovation' which will take place in Hong Kong during 21-24 March 2018.

ViCardio, a wearable, non-invasive, beat to beat, blood pressure monitor.

TLT have been named as one of six finalists whose video stories will be featured at the festival, which is organized by the UK Government's Department for International Trade and the Prime Minister's Office.

Speaking for TLT, Dr Sandeep Shah (CEO) says:

"It is a real honour for TLT to be given this recognition by PWC and the DIT. Our work over the last few years to develop a unique continuous, beat-to-beat, cuffless, blood pressure sensor and monitor is a paradigm shift in how this crucial physiological measurement of health is achieved. This is of global importance to healthcare providers and patients, as well as offering a major opportunity for British exports. We are very proud to be one of six companies chosen by PwC to represent Great British Innovation."

Details of the award can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/tltgreat

In a second event, the Future Healthcare 2018 Conference and Exhibition held at London's Olympia on the 12th /13th March, ViCardio® was recognized in an award for the 'Best Innovator', following a 'Dragons Den' style pitch to a panel of globally recognized judges.

Representing ViCardio Limited, Dr David Pearce addressed the panel with regards to the current inadequacies of both current cuff based devices and any other credible emerging technologies. He emphasised the important breakthrough of the Tarilian Laser Technologies (TLT) sensor. This is a unique, patented, opto-electronic, micro-motion sensor, which is central in allowing ViCardio® to be the world's first non-invasive, beat-to-beat, blood pressure monitor.

Dr Pearce commented:

"The TLT Blood Pressure Sensor represents one of the most relevant and exciting breakthroughs in Medical Sensor Technology. Blood pressure is one of the most fundamental and frequently measured parameters of human health from the Intensive Care setting right through to the patient at home. The ability to take frequent accurate* beat-to-beat readings is simply an enormous paradigm shift for professionals and consumers world-wide."

João Bocas, Chairman and Panel judge, and recognised expert on medical wearable technology, said:

"The innovators pitched to us, the standard of innovation was extremely high. We've had innovations from all over the world. The judges very soon realised that ViCardio® was something special, furthermore addressing a colossal problem with their unique and reliable device. Therefore we selected ViCardio® as the winner."

For further details on the Great Festival of Innovation, please see:

https://www.events.trade.gov.uk/the-great-festival-of-innovation-hong-kong-2018

Notes to Editors

Background to the development of ViCardio®

Tarilian Laser Technologies Ltd (TLT), a global Innovator in medical device, digital technology and engineering, announces the 2018 planned market launch of its remarkable and unique Cuffless continuous beat-to-beat blood pressure monitoring solution, ViCardio® (www.vicardio.com).

ViCardio® is based upon TLT's State of The Art engineering platform delivering both a high performance and aesthetic Medical Wearable Device. The outstanding TLT device is based upon its proprietary and internationally patented opto-electronic sensor which instantly – within a second of application – delivers a continuous and highly accurate* blood pressure reading – similar to the output that is generated from an internal invasive arterial line. In contrast to all other technologies, TLT is easy and extremely comfortable to apply – with no cuff, no application pressure and no calibration required at all.

Unlike other attempts at cuffless technology over the past 50 years – which have relied on invasion of energy into the body and reflection back to a detector – which is problematic and highly inaccurate – the TLT team have broken a major barrier in sensor technology and developed a high-fidelity system that accurately* and effectively generates the most important surface physiological parameters that determine blood pressure. This technology which has over 37 patents is a paradigm shift and will create a whole new series of applications in consumer and hospital care.

The regular and accurate measurement of blood pressure is crucial for patients wishing to achieve the best understanding and control of this condition, that now touches the lives of over 50% of the adult population. Current cuff-based products are not well liked by patients as they cause discomfort and are cumbersome to carry. They also require frequent calibration to remain of any clinical value. Other emerging devices rely on light-based invasive sensors (similar to the common heart rate wearable sensors) are highly inaccurate and are not serious contenders to gain FDA/CE Mark approval.

The TLT sensor will be available to clinicians and consumers and its ViCardio® brand are now set to disrupt the dynamic and evolving multi-billion dollar Medical Wearable and Luxury Technology markets. Following the conclusion of its final clinical trial (details below), it is anticipated that initial orders will be delivered to clinicians and consumers in Q4 2018.

People

Tarilian Laser Technologies is led by a family team, Dr Sandeep Shah and Nita Shah. They have combined their medical and electronic engineering backgrounds over several years to pursue the development of the ground-breaking TLT sensor.

Having achieved clinical trial results in 2012 within the CE/FDA approval tolerances, they have since focused on the further miniaturisation of the sensor and improvements in accuracy* so as to allow TLT to enter the sensor into a second clinical trial using the highest scrutiny possible, that of comparison to intra-arterial lines used in intensive care environments using the SP-10 protocol. This trial, currently in progress at The Barts Heart Centre, is anticipated to complete in Q2 of 2018 and its results will form the basis of their CE/FDA certifications.

Steve Schaefer, patent attorney and engineer by training, moved from his position as the Head of MedTech at the prestigious U.S. patent firm Fish and Richardson in September 2017 to become the third executive director of TLT and the lead of its North American operation. Steve had led the team that had worked on securing the extensive patent portfolio since 2007.

Dr David Pearce, a leading Physician, Entrepreneur and expert in digital technology and communications, has recently joined the TLT Non-Executive Advisory Board.

*All claims of accuracy are subject to, and will in due course be certified to, an international recognised medical grade approved standard. The TLT sensor is undergoing strict regulatory clinical testing to the highest standards, with CE Mark and FDA regulatory filings to follow.

MEDIA CONTACT: David Pearce, e: dp@vicardio.com, t: +447867977327

