Double Peak Group Founder Undeterred by Economic Woes and Insolvency Crises, Maintains Belief in Blockchain's Potential

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen Law-Kun, the founder of Hong Kong-based family office Double Peak Group, remains confident in the potential of blockchain technology despite uncertain global economic conditions. He is doubling down on investment in blockchain- and web3-related technologies, believing that they will continue to decentralize and disrupt various industries, and change the world for the better.

Guiding philosophy

Mr. Law-Kun's guiding philosophy is centered on the belief that technology will continue to decentralize and disrupt various industries, creating new opportunities in the process. He is committed to supporting the growth and development of the blockchain ecosystem, particularly in the areas of mobile blockchain gaming, social media and decentralised finance (SocialFi), and decentralized finance (DeFi).

"I continue to see a great deal of potential in blockchain, especially for mobile gaming, SocialFi, and DeFi," notes Mr. Law-Kun. "I think that the technology is still in its early innings, and we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what's possible."

Driven by these convictions, Mr. Law-Kun is also focused on bridging the gap between the East and the West and bringing institutional investors into the fold.

"I believe that my approach to investing in blockchain technology reflects the growing trend of institutional investors becoming more involved in the space, with a focus on web3 tooling, gaming applications, and infrastructure protocols," says Mr. Law-Kun.

Long-term thesis

According to Mr. Law-Kun, the current market turbulence in the blockchain industry presents an opportunity for venture capitalists to back strong teams and deals at more attractive valuations. He is optimistic about the future of the technology and believes that the organizations he supports will continue to drive value and shape the industry in the years to come. He sees the current situation as a temporary blip, rather than a sign of any long-term challenges for the industry.

A rising star in blockchain and web3

The 26-year-old Mr. Law-Kun is the founder of Double Peak Group, which he founded with his personal life savings at the age of 21, and since then, he has successfully invested in over 70 portfolio companies, including the Australian unicorn startup Immutable X.

After graduating from university in 2019, Mr. Law-Kun joined the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as part of their Hong Kong team focused on blockchain. The team has since expanded to over 250 members globally. During his time at PwC, Mr. Law-Kun worked on various blockchain-related projects with regulators, exchanges, funds, and institutional investors. Most recently PwC became the first major accounting firm to purchase land in the blockchain-based gaming ecosystem Sandbox.

In addition to his work at PwC, Mr. Law-Kun has also spoken at several global conferences, including Hong Kong FinTech Week and the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) in 2020. He has also volunteered time to mentor students and entrepreneurs at FinTech lab at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), providing valuable insights as a venture capitalist and guidance on pitching skills.

Mr. Law-Kun's interest in blockchain and gaming was sparked by a discussion with an environmental sciences professor at HKUST, who highlighted the immense potential of blockchain technology in the near future. This discussion led to Mr. Law-Kun developing his passion for blockchain and ultimately the founding of Double Peak.

About Double Peak Group

Double Peak Group is a family office that specializes in investing in blockchain and web3 technology companies. Founded in 2017, the firm focuses on value investing and long-term ventures through early funding rounds and secondary markets. Double Peak Group has supported over 70 companies, including Immutable X, Milkomeda, Mavia, and Stardust, and has co-invested with well-known investors such as Animoca Brands, Pantera, Sequoia, Polychain, Framework, Naspers, Temasek, Tencent, and Galaxy Digital. The company is known for its early backing of successful blockchain gaming pioneers, such as the game infrastructure studio Stardust, mobile squad-based action RPG Guild of Guardians and blockchain discovery engine Thirdwave.

