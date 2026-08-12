Double Recognition by Gartner & IDC: Why 3.2 Million Global Merchants Choose Kingdee Ailit

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Gartner® 2026 Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report ranked Kingdee No. 1 among global SaaS vendors in its category. The report highlighted a 93% willingness to recommend and an industry-leading composite score of 4.8 out of 5.0.

The strength of Kingdee's cloud ERP is clearly evident in verified user reviews, where enterprise customers consistently praise its "mature system functions" and "excellent, flexible configuration capabilities."

Kingdee Gartner Peer Insights Review

In a verified review on Gartner Peer Insights™, one of Kingdee's clients noted: "The Kingdee system runs stably, offering mature functions and the ability to configure and adjust the platform according to specific business needs."

Ailit: 82.6% Annual Renewal Rate and Over 48% Referral Growth

In the micro and small enterprise (MSE) market, Ailit, Kingdee's cloud-based smart inventory software, achieved an impressive 82.6% annual renewal rate (surpassing the 75% industry average) and a 48% referral rate, creating a powerful brand flywheel.

MSE owners are extremely sensitive to software performance. Ailit's high retention stems from its zero IT setup, outstanding stability, and extreme ease of use. Beyond basic stock tracking, Ailit features a built-in Point-of-Sale (POS) system that unifies multi-warehouse inventory, online ordering, multi-language team operations, and financial accounting. This all-in-one integration significantly reduces the cost and friction of coordinating multiple systems.

Beyond Gartner's recognition, Kingdee was positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SaaS and Cloud-Enabled SMB/Midmarket ERP Vendor Assessment report. IDC noted in the report that Ailit continues to drive AI innovation on a global scale. By introducing an AI Inventory system equipped with features such as Lightning Invoicing, business analytics, and real-time inventory, Ailit is providing seamless, cross-border, and multilingual digital operations support to over 3.2 million merchants across 130 countries and regions.

From ranking first in overall capabilities with a 93% recommendation rate in the Gartner report to maintaining an 82.6% annual renewal rate and a referral rate of over 48% in the small business market, Kingdee and Ailit demonstrate a unified product philosophy. They believe that the true value of cloud computing and AI lies in accessibility—ensuring that everyone, from global enterprise leaders to local corner shops, can leverage world-class technology to power their operations.

Media Contact:

Chengze Wu

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SOURCE Ailit