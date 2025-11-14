Double Stitch by Bedsure Celebrates Black Friday & Cyber Monday with Award-Winning Comfort

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Double Stitch by Bedsure—a trusted name in premium bedding with over 40 years of craftsmanship—invites shoppers to experience luxurious comfort at exceptional value. From November 20 to December 1, enjoy up to 75% off select bedding essentials during the brand's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Event.

Award-Winning Quality You Can Feel

Double Stitch by Bedsure

Honored with the 2025 Good Housekeeping Best Bedding Awards, Double Stitch's Organic Cotton Collection redefines everyday luxury. Each product is crafted from 100% long-staple organic cotton fibers, garment-washed for supreme softness and certified by OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, ensuring a sleep experience that's as safe as it is indulgent.

Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set – 40% Off

Experience the pure comfort of responsibly sourced cotton with a smooth 300-thread count finish that elevates every night's rest.

Breathable, soft, and sustainably woven, this set offers the ultimate upgrade in natural elegance.

A perfect balance of silky smoothness and natural breathability for year-round comfort.

Crafted from 100% cotton with chic contrast ruffle edges, this pillow cover adds a timeless decorative touch to any space.

Designed with a textured tufted pattern and soft cotton shell, it brings cozy dimensions and tactile charm to your living space.

Luxury Made Accessible

"At Double Stitch, we believe everyone deserves the comfort of premium bedding," said June McKenzy, Chief Product Design Director. "Our Black Friday event is about celebrating craftsmanship, sustainability, and the everyday joy of better sleep."

Shop the full collection exclusively at www.doublestitch.com or on Amazon, and discover how thoughtful design can transform your sleep and your home.

About Double Stitch by Bedsure

With over 40 years of experience in premium bedding, Double Stitch by Bedsure is committed to providing industry-leading quality and service. We aim to understand our customers' needs and deliver a luxurious sleeping experience to every home—at an affordable price.

SOURCE Double Stitch by Bedsure